CinemaCon brings a new look at the stars of ‘Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse’

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse is just a little over a month away from release. The ever-rising anticipation for the sequel to 2018’s Into the Spider-Verse is making fans restless , who are always up and ready for any update regarding the film, especially when the trailers received a record-breaking response for unique character designs, the insane multiversal structure, and the impending action adventure featuring numerous Spider-Men.

Continuing the hype, this year’s CinemaCon (via Collider) has put up six new posters on display for the attendees. These one-sheets offer a brand-new and more upfront look at half a dozen different variants of Spider-Man and Spider-Woman from across the universes.

The sextet features the Miles Morales (Shameik Moore), Gwen Stacy/Spider-Gwen (Hailee Steinfeld), Miguel O’Hara/Spider-Man 2099 (Oscar Isaac), Jessica Drew/Spider-Woman (Issa Rae), Pavitr Prabhakar/Spider-Man India (Karan Soni), and Hobie Brown/Spider-Punk (Daniel Kaluuya).

Each shows these characters in their action-ready avatars, highlighting their colorful costumes and aesthetic designs.

Spider-Man: Across The Spider-Verse will feature tonnes of web-crawler variants , many adapted from various Spider-Man animated content, video games, and comic books. This includes Jake Johnson’s Peter B. Parker making his return, this time alongside his newborn kid with Mary Jane-Watson. Besides him, the film also stars actors Brian Tyree Henry, Jason Schwartzmann, Greta Lee, Jorma Taccone, and Shea Wigham, voicing pivotal roles.

The trailer spotted several other Spider-Man variants that have it hyped up beyond measure. There are also rumors that any of the three live-action versions of the character may make an appearance, narratively binding the whole Spider-Verse lore across all formats. In the trailer, the events of Spider-Man: No Way Home were also mentioned , thus, confirming the MCU to be a part of Sony’s Spider-Verse.

Earlier, another poster marked all the Spider-Men and Spider-Woman appearing in Across the Spider-Verse. Meanwhile, the film’s official Twitter handle is blowing up some of the most fascinating reimaginations of the variants, all inspired by real-life celebrity figures.

Directed by Joaquim Dos Santos, Kemp Powers, and Justin K. Thompson, Spider-Man: Across The Spider-Verse releases on June 2, 2023. Coming after a five-year gap since the first film, the film is already scheduled to be followed by a direct sequel titled Spider-Man: Beyond The Spider-Verse.