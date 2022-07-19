Comic-Con has Marvel fans crazy for Deadpool

San Diego Comic-Con is almost here and Marvel has announced that they will be returning with a panel filled with big news and exclusive reveals. This caused a flurry of excitement in fans, as they’re keen to know who will be added to the MCU. Out of all the possible characters, one stood out from the rest — Deadpool.

Deadpool was a film produced by 20th Century Fox before the Disney merger. It starred Reynolds as Deadpool, an anti-hero that tends to break the fourth wall. Both films performed well at the box office, with the first film earning over $783 million worldwide. While Marvel Studios announced that a Deadpool 3 will be a thing in the MCU, they did not say when the film would be released.

Back on July 15, a leak shared on social media claimed that Deadpool 3 would be announced at San Diego Comic-Con, alongside other films that will soon be released in theaters. It also listed both the cast and crew who would appear on stage to announce each project.

So a apparent leak about San Diego with Marvel. It seems Ryan will be there to announce Deadpool 3 new title. And Shawn will send a video. If true then we hype pic.twitter.com/TcSiyp3Czh — Deadpool 3 News and Updates (@DP3_news) July 14, 2022

As the event draws close, Deadpool 3 has trended on Twitter, as fans hope that Marvel will announce this anti-hero’s official debut in the MCU. But with all that excitement, a few fans were afraid that the MCU version of this iconic character would lose its charm.

My worst fear is that Deadpool 3 sucks ass. But literally everything about it’s production so far says otherwise so I don’t get what makes me so worried. pic.twitter.com/LayPQCYciC — Nitro-Spidey: Professional Korg Enjoyer (@NitroSpidey) July 18, 2022

Others theorized about how Deadpool would be announced at the pop culture convention. Some believed what the leaks said, that Ryan Reynolds would make an appearance on stage. Others believed that Deadpool and Daredevil would have a crossover film as both were trending on Twitter. One fan pointed out that Kevin Feige promised that Deadpool 3 would be R-rated, so the announcement would need to showcase something intense or gruesome.

The fact that both Daredevil AND Deadpool 3 are trending can only mean one thing: Daredevil is gonna appear in Deadpool 3! — Ryan Leger #WeWantAHulkMovie #ReleaseTheTrankCut (@RyanLeger2) July 18, 2022

Kevin Feige when he realises he promised Deadpool 3 would be R rated https://t.co/JZKHi1kA2I — Frank (@TheDrkPunisher) July 13, 2022

The hype for Deadpool to be included in the MCU has led to multiple rumors spread on social media. One rumor said that the film would reference past Marvel events. Others predicted characters from past films to reprise their roles.

Scoop #4 of the Day



'DEADPOOL 3' will reference some Marvel characters and events. pic.twitter.com/LMD0tlL87i — Spider Culture News 🕷 (@Spider_Culture) July 14, 2022

Rumor:



Josh Brolin may reprise his role as Cable in 'DEADPOOL 3' pic.twitter.com/yGJGn2gNJP — Spider Culture News 🕷 (@Spider_Culture) July 16, 2022

San Diego Comic-Con starts on July 21, 2022, and will take place at the San Diego Convention Center.