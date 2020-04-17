Disney Plus Announces Tons Of New Movies And TV Shows For May
April is a little over halfway gone now, so it’s time to start looking forward to what’s coming up next month on your favorite streaming services. Speaking of which, the Mouse House has been knocking it out of the park with substantial monthly additions to their new Disney+ platform and May is looking to carry on that tradition quite nicely.
See below for the full list of content coming next month:
May 1st:
Awesome Animals (Season 1)
Be Our Chef (Episode 1-06)
Birth of Europe (Season 1)
Bride of Boogedy
Buried Secrets of the Bible with Albert Lin (Season 1)
CAR SOS (Seasons 1-7)
Disney Family Sundays (Episode 1-26)
Disney Kirby Buckets (Seasons 1-3)
George of the Jungle
Homeward Bound: The Incredible Journey
Homeward Bound II: Lost in San Francisco
How to Play Baseball
In Beaver Valley
Lost Treasures of Egypt (Season 1)
Love & Vets (Season 1)
Nature’s Half Acre
One Day At Disney (Episode 1-22)
Pirates of the Caribbean: On Stranger Tides
Prairie Dog Manor (Season 1)
Primal Survivor (Seasons 1-4)
Prop Culture (Season 1)
Prowlers of the Everglades
Secrets of the Zoo
Secrets of the Zoe: Tampa
Star Wars: The Clone Wars (Episode 7-11)
Survive the Tribe (Season 1)
United States of Animals (Season 1)
Unlikely Animal Friends (Season 3)
Water Birds
May 2nd:
John Carter
May 4th:
Disney Gallery: The Mandalorian (Series Premiere)
Star Wars: The Clone Wars (Episode 7-12)
May 8th:
Be Our Chef (Episode 107)
Disney Family Sundays (Episode 1-27)
Disney Gallery: The Mandalorian (Episode 1-02)
Disney Insider (Episode 1-05)
One Day At Disney (Episode 1-23)
May 15th:
Be Our Chef (Episode 1-08)
Disney Family Sundays (Episode 1-28)
Disney Gallery: The Mandalorian (Episode 1-03)
Furry Files
It’s a Dog’s Life with Bill Farmer (Episode 1-01)
Maleficent: Mistress of Evil
One Day At Disney (Episode 1-24)
May 22nd:
Be Our Chef (Episode 1-09)
Disney Family Sundays – (Episode 1-29)
Disney Gallery: The Mandalorian (Episode 1-04)
Disney Just Roll with It (Season 1)
Disney Mech-X4 (Seasons 1-2)
Disney Vampirina (Season 2)
Disneyland Goes to the World’s Fair
Fantastic Mr. Fox
Heartland Docs, DVM (Season 1)
Hello, Dolly!
It’s a Dog’s Life with Bill Farmer (Episode 1-02)
Marvel’s Future Adventures (Season 2)
One Day At Disney – (Episode 1-25)
The Big Fib (Season 1)
The Boys: The Sherman Brothers’ Story
May 29th:
Be Our Chef (Episode 1-10)
Disney Family Sundays (Episode 1-30)
Disney Gabby Duran & the Unsittables (Season 1)
Disney Gallery: The Mandalorian (Episode 1-05)
Disney The Evermoor Chronicles (Seasons 1-2)
Doc McStuffins (Season 5)
It’s a Dog’s Life with Bill Farmer (Episode 1-03)
Mickey and the Seal
One Day At Disney (Episode 1-26)
The Moon-Spinners
Violetta (Season 2)
That’s a whole heck of a lot of diverse content, ensuring there’s a bit of something for everyone. Fans of a galaxy far, far away should be especially excited to catch the series finale of Star Wars: The Clone Wars on May 4th – also known as Star Wars Day.
Beyond May, though, subscribers can also look forward to the debut of Artemis Fowl on Disney+ on June 12th. And with the ongoing pandemic, it’s possible that viewers can expect even more major releases heading to streaming services rather than theaters over the next few months, so keep your eyes peeled for more news on that front.
In the meantime, you can click here to check out all of the content currently available for streaming this month across Netflix, Hulu, Disney+, and Amazon Prime. As a matter of fact, Netflix just dropped a new family-friendly hit yesterday, surprising everyone by finally dethroning the ever-popular Tiger King from its #1 spot on the Top 10 list.
