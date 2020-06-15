Every Movie And TV Show Coming To Disney Plus This Week

A new week has begun and while the streaming service won’t add any fresh material until Friday, it’s worth taking a look at what’s coming to Disney Plus this week.

The Mouse House’s online library is about to be expanded thanks to the addition of a bunch of new episodes of ongoing documentary series, as well as a couple of recent movies from the studio – including one of their most acclaimed remakes. Here’s the full list of everything coming to Disney Plus on June 19th:

Disney Gallery: The Mandalorian Finale Episode 108 – “Connections” (Global)

Disney Family Sundays Episode 133 – “Monsters, Inc. Water Bottles” (Global)

It’s a Dog’s Life with Bill Farmer Episode 106 – “Stunt Dogs & Water Rescue Dogs” (Global)

The Jungle Book (US)

Tinker Bell And The Pirate Fairy (US)

One Day At Disney Episode 129 – “Candice Valdez: Radio Disney Host” (Global)

101 Dalmatians (1997) (S1) (US/Canada)

Big Sur: Wild California

Muppet Babies Play Date (S1)

Disney Gallery: The Mandalorian reaches its eighth episode this week. Titled “Connections,” this one will take a look at the various connections to the wider Star Wars universe that EPs Jon Favreau and Dave Filoni managed to sneak into the show. Elsewhere, a new Muppet Babies short arrives, alongside the latest installments of One Day at Disney, Disney Family Sundays and It’s a Dog’s Life.

The first season of 90s animated series 101 Dalmations is also dropping on the site this Friday, along with 2014’s direct-to-DVD movie Tinkerbell and the Pirate Fairy, featuring the voices of Christina Hendricks and Tom Hiddleston. The highlight of this week’s load, though, has to be The Jungle Book, the 2016 smash-hit retelling of the 1967 classic feature – which, of course, was helmed by The Mandalorian‘s Jon Favreau. The filmmaker also directed 2019’s The Lion King, which can likewise be streamed on D+.

Tell us, though, what have you been watching on Disney Plus lately? Join the discussion in the comments section down below.