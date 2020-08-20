HBO Max Announces Over 150 New Movies/TV Shows For September

Although it still has a long way to go to catch up to Netflix, HBO Max is gradually building a reputation for both an impressive library of content and its own original programming. As well as reportedly working on a number of Batman-focused series, the WarnerMedia streamer is also absorbing shows from DC Universe, and funding the Snyder Cut of Justice League. We now know what’s coming to HBO Max in September, and there’s plenty there for subscribers to sink their teeth into.

The big original series highlight next month is the Ridley Scott-produced Raised by Wolves, which explores two androids raising human children. Created by Adam Guzikowski, the program could be one of HBO Max’s first big hits with critics and audiences, and is set to arrive on September 3rd. Other notable originals include comedy Unpregnant, wherein a pregnant teenager travels to Mexico with her former best friend to try and get an abortion.

One of the advantages HBO Max has over its rivals is the ability to source quality content from the main HBO pay cable service, which will include in the next month Coastal Elites, an original film that tackles life under COVID-19. While unlikely to be the last production to deal with the coronavirus, Elites has the pedigree of Jay Roach directing and a cast that includes Bette Midler, Sarah Paulson and Issa Rae. Subscribers will also be able to watch the Luca Guadagnino miniseries We Are Who We Are, set on a U.S. military base near Venice, Italy.

HBO Max’s deep vault of movie titles is also getting touched up for the fall with fresh additions such as Grease, The Bodyguard and The Wedding Singer, as well as the more recently released Just Mercy, The Invisible Man and A Hidden Life, to name a few.

Here, then, is everything arriving on the HBO Max platform for September…

Exact Dates to be Announced:

Haute Dog, Season One Premiere

Mo Willems: Don’t Let the Pigeon Do Storytime!, 2020

The Great Pottery Throw Down, Seasons 1-3

The Murders at White House Farm, Season One Premiere September 1: 93Queen, 2018

All The Right Moves, 1983 (HBO)

The Astronaut Farmer, 2007 (HBO)

Badlands, 1973

Ballmastrz: 9009, 2018

Bandidas, 2006 (HBO)

Barnyard, 2006 (HBO)

The Best Exotic Marigold Hotel, 2012 (HBO)

Black Dynamite, 2012

Blood Diamond, 2006

The Bodyguard, 1992

The Brak Show, 2000

Butterfield 8, 1960

Cat on a Hot Tin Roof, 1958

Caveman, 1981 (HBO)

Charlotte’s Web, 1973

The Cider House Rules, 1999 (HBO)

City Of God, 2003 (HBO)

Clara’s Heart, 1988

Clerks, 1994 (HBO)

Cold Creek Manor, 2003 (HBO)

Congo, 1995 (HBO)

The Conversation, 1974

Cop Out, 2010

The Curious Case Of Benjamin Button, 2008 (HBO)

Date Movie, 2006 (Unrated Version) (HBO)

Dave, 1993

The Devil Inside, 2012 (HBO)

Divine Secrets of the Ya-Ya Sisterhood, 2002

Doctor Who, Season 12

Dog Day Afternoon, 1975

Dolores Claiborne, 1995

Election, 1999

Fatal Attraction, 1987

Father of the Bride, 1950

Final Destination 5, 2011 (HBO)

Flight Of The Phoenix, 2004 (HBO)

Forensic Files II, Season 1

Going the Distance, 2010

A Good Year, 2006 (HBO)

Grease, 1978

Harlem Nights, 1989

Harvey Birdman: Attorney at Law, 2000

Heartbreakers, 2001 (HBO)

A Hidden Life, 2019 (HBO)

Honeymoon in Vegas, 1992

Idlewild, 2006 (HBO)

Impractical Jokers, Seasons 5-8

Impractical Jokers: After Party, 2002

Impractical Jokers: The Movie, 2020

Infomercials, 2013

In Good Company, 2004 (HBO)

Jackson, 2016

JFK, 1991

Joe Pera Talks With You, 2018

Journey 2: The Mysterious Island, 2012 (HBO)

Joyful Noise, 2012

A Kiss Before Dying, 1991 (HBO)

The Lake House, 2006

Lassie Come Home, 1943

Lazor Wulf, Season 1

Lean on Me, 1989

Life with Father, 1947

Little, 2019 (HBO)

Little Women, 1949

Lost in Space, 1998

A Man Apart, 2003

Mao Mao, Heroes of Pure Heart, Episodes 1-30

Marathon Man, 1976

The Mexican, 2001

Miracle Workers, Season 1

Midnight Run, 1988 (HBO)

Miracle At St. Anna, 2008 (HBO)

Miss Congeniality, 2000

Miss Congeniality 2: Armed and Fabulous, 2005

Moral Orel, Seasons 1-3

Murder by Numbers, 2002

Netizens, 2018

Observe and Report, 2009

Off the Air, 2011

An Officer and a Gentleman, 1982

OK K.O.! Let’s Be Heroes, Seasons 1-3

The Operative, 2019 (HBO)

The Outsiders, 1983

Over the Garden Wall, 2014

Over The Hedge, 2006 (HBO)

Point Break, 1991 (HBO)

Private Benjamin, 1980

Prometheus, 2012 (HBO)

PT 109, 1963

Red Riding Hood, 2011

The Replacements, 2000

Replicas, 2019 (HBO)

Reversal of Fortune, 1990

A Room With A View, 1986 (HBO)

Sealab 2021, Seasons 1-5

See No Evil, 2006 (HBO)

Shrek Forever After, 2010

Sin Cielo, 2018 (HBO)

The Sitter, 2011 (Unrated Version) (HBO)

Snakes on a Plane, 2006

Son of the Mask, 2005

Squidbillies, Seasons 1-12

Star 80, 1983

Sunrise at Campobello, 1960

Superjail!, Seasons 1-4

Tennessee Johnson, 1942

Three Kings, 1999

Tigtone, Season 1

Tim and Eric Awesome Show, Great Job!, Seasons 1-5

Too Beautiful: Our Right to Fight, 2018

Two Weeks Notice, 2002

V for Vendetta, 2006

Victoria and Abdul, 2017 (HBO)

The Wedding Singer, 1998

Wes Craven’s New Nightmare, 1994

When We Were Kings, 1996 (HBO)

Who’s Afraid of Virginia Woolf?, 1966

The Wind and the Lion, 1975

Young Sheldon, Seasons 1-3 September 3: Raised by Wolves, Season 1 Premiere September 4: Lo Dejo Cuando Quiera (Aka I Can Quit Whenever I Want), 2019 (HBO) September 5: Spies in Disguise, 2019 (HBO) September 10: Unpregnant, Film Premiere September 11: Detention Adventure, Season 1

Huracán (Aka Hurricane), 2019 (HBO)

Make It Big, Make It Small, Season 1 September 12: Coastal Elites (HBO) September 14: The Third Day, Limited Series Premiere (HBO)

We Are Who We Are, Drama Series Premiere (HBO) September 15: Re:ZERO, Season 2 September 17: Weston Woods, 2020 September 18: Habla Now (HBO)

La Musiquita Por Dentro, 2019 (HBO) September 19: The Invisible Man, 2020 (HBO) September 23: Agents of Chaos Part 1 (HBO)

Agents of Chaos Part 2 (HBO) September 25: Fandango at the Wall, 2020 (HBO) September 26: Just Mercy, 2019 (HBO)

September 27: Patria, HBO Europe Series Premiere (HBO) LAST CHANCE TO CATCH: SELECT TITLES LEAVING HBO MAX IN SEPTEMBER September 7: A Star is Born, 2018 (HBO)

The Hate U Give, 2018 September 8: The Oslo Diaries, 2018 (HBO) September 28: 24/7 College Football, 2019 (HBO) September 30: Alita: Battle Angel, 2019 (HBO)

Anna, 2019 (HBO)

Apocalypse Now, 1979 (HBO)

Armageddon, 1998 (HBO)

Blade, 1998

Blazing Saddles, 1974

Bohemian Rhapsody, 2018 (HBO)

The Departed, 2006

The Exorcist, 1973

Free Willy, 1993

Gremlins, 1984

Interview with the Vampire, 1994

Journey to the Center of the Earth, 2008

Madagascar, 2005 (HBO)

Mad Max 2: The Road Warrior, 1983

Mrs. Doubtfire, 1993 (HBO)

The Postman Always Rings Twice, 1981

Saving Private Ryan, 1998

Shaft, 2019 (HBO)

Space Jam, 1996

Superman Returns, 2006

Troy, 2004

War of the Worlds, 2005 (HBO)

Wedding Crashers, 2005

The Wild Bunch, 1969

These latest updates to HBO Max certainly support WarnerMedia’s chief executive Jason Kilar’s recent claim that that their offerings can compete with Netflix and other rivals in terms of quality, if not yet quantity. However, it will arguably be, like their competitors, the distinction of their exclusive original content like Raised by Wolves that will define whether it’s worth paying a subscription fee for well-known series and films that can be found elsewhere.