The Batman Universe’s Joker Will Reportedly Have His Own HBO Max Series

Warner Bros. has a lot of plans for the Batman universe over at HBO Max. It was recently reported that they’re developing a Gotham Police Department series for the streaming service and now it appears they’re doing the same for the Joker.

According to our sources – the same ones who told us about J.J. Abrams’ Justice League Dark show and a Green Lantern project being in development for the platform before they were officially announced – Warner Bros. also has a Joker series in the works, which will be based on the version of the Clown Prince of Crime from Matt Reeves’ The Batman trilogy. Apparently, the show will focus on Joker’s ambition to take control of Gotham City. But it won’t be easy, because he’ll have to compete with Scarecrow and Carmine Falcone.

Remember when HBO Max launched and the biggest selling point was the Snyder Cut of Justice League? Well, the studio clearly have their sights set on a much bigger canvas with both film and television crossing over. There should be a medal for keeping all of these DC projects straight, too.

In addition to all of this, Zack Snyder and Ben Affleck may return to the DCEU as well, with Affleck finally getting to make his Batman movie, which is a separate iteration from Reeves’ take. Not to mention the return of the OG Batman, Michael Keaton, in the role for The Flash.

If Marvel is all about continuity, then DC is apparently embracing chaos. And why not? If they’re looking to stand apart from their superhero rivals, so be it. After all, the first incarnation or phase of the DCEU didn’t exactly work out, so clearly they’re trying something different.