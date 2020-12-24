Everything Coming To Netflix, Disney Plus, HBO Max, Hulu And Prime In January
A new year is just around the corner and as folks start getting ready to say goodbye to the nightmare that was 2020, it’s time to look ahead at all the great movies and TV shows coming down the pipeline to keep us entertained over the next 12 months.
Hopes are high that things will begin to return to normal again and productions will be able to run smoother, meaning less delays and setbacks. And with 2021 absolutely packed with new releases right now, there’s more than enough to get excited about no matter where your interests lie.
But aside from just what’s coming to theaters and airing on television, we’ve also got all the streaming services still offering up a bevy of fresh content every month and January is no different. Indeed, the first few weeks of the new year will see Netflix, Disney Plus, HBO Max, Hulu and Amazon Prime Video bring us a ton of movies and shows, and below, you can find the entire list of what’s set to arrive.
January 1
NETFLIX
17 Again (2009)
30 Minutes or Less (2011)
Abby Hatcher: Season 1
Blue Streak (1999)
Bonnie and Clyde (1967)
Can’t Hardly Wait (1998)
Catch Me If You Can (2002)
Cloudy with a Chance of Meatballs (2009)
Cool Hand Luke (1967)
The Creative Brain (2019)
The Departed (2006)
Enter the Dragon (1973)
Gimme Shelter (2013)
Good Hair (2010)
Goodfellas (1990)
Gothika (2003)
The Haunted Hathaways: Seasons 1-2
Into the Wild (2007)
Julie & Julia (2009)
Mud (2012)
Mystic Pizza (1988)
The Naked Gun: From the Files of Police Squad! (1988)
Eddie Murphy: Raw (1987)
Sex and the City: The Movie (2008)
Sex and the City 2 (2010)
Sherlock Holmes (2009)
Striptease (1996)
Superbad (2007)
What’s Eating Gilbert Grape (1993)
Dream Home Makeover: Season 2 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Headspace Guide to Meditation — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
The Minimalists: Less Is Now — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
Monarca: Season 2 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
What Happened to Mr. Cha? — NETFLIX FILM
DISNEY+
700 Sharks
Dr. Seuss’ Horton Hears a Who!
Great Shark Chow Down
Mega Hammerhead
Mr. Popper’s Penguins
The Wolverine
Earth to Ned – 10 new episodes
Extras – Beyond the Clouds: A Firm Handshake
HBO MAX
12 oz. Mouse, Seasons 1 & 2
42nd Street, 1933
All the President’s Men, 1976
Apple & Onion, Season 1B
The Autobiography Of Miss Jane Pittman, 1974
Batman Begins, 2005
Batman Beyond
Batman Beyond: The Return of the Joker, 2000
Batman: Bad Blood, 2016
Batman: Death in the Family, 2020
Batman: Hush, 2019
Batman: The Animated Series
Blade, 1998
A Better Life, 2011
Charlie and the Chocolate Factory, 2005
Dog Day Afternoon, 1975
Check It Out! with Steve Brule
Chinatown, 1974
Codename: Kids Next Door
The Color Purple, 1985
The Conjuring, 2013
Courage the Cowardly Dog
Craig of the Creek, Season 2
The Crocodile Hunter: Collision Course, 2002
The Dark Knight, 2008
The Dark Knight Rises, 2012
Dim Sum Funeral, 2009
Ed, Edd n Eddy
El Amor No Puede Esperar (Aka Love Can’t Wait), 2021
Happy Feet, 2006
The Electric Horseman, 1979
Escape from New York, 1981
The Exorcist, 1973
Flashpoint, 1984
The General’s Daughter, 1999
Gossip Girl
Green Lantern, 2011
Green Lantern: The Animated Series
Gremlins, 1984
Gremlins 2: The New Batch, 1990
The Grim Adventures of Billy & Mandy
Happily N’Ever After, 2007
Happily N’Ever After 2: Snow White, 2009
Happy-Go-Lucky, 2008
He Said She Said, 1991
Heaven Help Us, 1985
The Infamous Future, 2018
Jay And Silent Bob Strike Back, 2001
The Jellies
Justice League Dark: Apokolips War, 2020
Kong: Skull Island, 2017
Little Con Lili, 2021
Loiter Squad
Ma, 2019
Mad Max 2: The Road Warrior, 1983
Mad Max: Fury Road, 2015
Magic Mike, 2012
Mao Mao, Heroes of Pure Heart
March of the Penguins, 2005
Margaret, 2011 (Extended Version)
Miracle On 34th Street, 1994
Miss Firecracker, 1989
Mulholland Dr., 2001
Mystic River, 2003
Nitro Circus: The Movie 3D, 2012
No Country for Old Men, 2007
The Notebook, 2004
Ocean’s 8, 2018
Ocean’s Eleven, 2001
Ocean’s Thirteen, 2007
Ocean’s Twelve, 2004
Pee-wee’s Big Adventure, 1985
Piter, 2021
The Producers, 1968
Pulp Fiction, 1994
Purple Rain, 1984
Ready Player One, 2018
Revenge Of The Nerds, 1984
Revenge Of The Nerds II: Nerds In Paradise, 1987
Revenge Of The Nerds IV: Nerds In Love, 2005
Rollerball, 2002
Se7en, 1995
Shallow Hal, 2001
Snowpiercer, Season 1
A Star is Born, 2018
Superman: Doomsday, 2007
Superman: Man of Tomorrow, 2020
Superman Returns, 2006
Swimfan, 2002
This Is Spinal Tap, 1984
The Three Stooges, 2012
TMNT, 2007
Tom Goes to the Mayor
The Trouble With Spies, 1987
Underclassman, 2005
V for Vendetta, 2005
Van Wilder: Freshman Year (Extended Version), 2009
Walk Of Shame, 2014
Warrior, Seasons 1 & 2
Willard, 1971
Worth Winning, 1989
You Can Count On Me, 2000
HULU
Dick Clark’s Primetime New Year’s Rockin’ Eve With Ryan Seacrest: Special (ABC)
Fire Force: Season 2, Episodes 1-12 (DUBBED) (Funimation)
1900 (1977)
1900 (Extended Cut) (1977)
A Night at the Roxbury (1998)
American Gigolo (1980)
Arachnophobia (1990)
The Arrival (1996)
Austin Powers In Goldmember (2002)
Austin Powers: International Man Of Mystery (1997)
Austin Powers: The Spy Who Shagged Me (1999)
Bad Company (2002)
Blade Runner: The Final Cut (2007)
Blood Diamond (2006)
Bloody Sunday (2002)
Blow (2001)
Boogie Nights (1997)
Breakdown (1997)
Broken Arrow (1996)
The Brothers McMullen (1995)
Bully (2001)
Changing Lanes (2002)
Chaplin (1992)
Cloudy With A Chance Of Meatballs (2009)
Cloverfield (2008)
Coneheads (1993)
Constantine (2005)
The Cooler (2003)
The Core (2003)
Crazy, Stupid, Love. (2011)
Cujo (1983)
Dance Flick (2009)
Date Night (2010)
Dead Poets Society (1989)
Dead Presidents (1995)
The Dead Zone (1983)
Diary of a Wimpy Kid (2009)
Donnie Brasco (1997)
The Duff (2015)
Enemy at the Gates (2001)
Escape from Alcatraz (1979)
Eve’s Bayou (1997)
Face/Off (1997)
The Firm (1993)
The Foot Fist Way (2008)
Footloose (1984)
Frankenstein and the Monster from Hell (1974)
Frozen (2010)
The Gift (2000)
Girl Most Likely (2013)
Good Luck Chuck (2007)
Gunfight at the O.K. Corral (1957)
The Haunting (1999)
Hell or High Water (2016)
Hondo (1953)
Hot Shots! (1991)
How Do You Know (2010)
In & Out (1997)
Indecent Proposal (1993)
Internal Affairs (1990)
Kiss the Girls (1997)
The Ladies Man (2000)
Last of the Mohicans: Director’s Cut (1992)
The Legend of Bagger Vance (2000)
Like a Boss (2020)
The Longest Yard (1974)
Look Who’s Talking (1989)
Look Who’s Talking Now (1993)
Look Who’s Talking Too (1990)
Lost In Space (1998)
Love And Basketball (2000)
Major League (1989)
The Man Who Shot Liberty Valance (1962)
The Mexican (2001)
More Than a Game (2008)
Mousehunt (1997)
My Best Friend’S Girl (2008)
New In Town (2009)
Night at the Museum (2006)
Paycheck (2003)
The Peacemaker (1997)
Places in the Heart (1984)
Poseidon (2006)
Pride (2007)
The Princess Bride (1987)
Push (2009)
The Quick and the Dead (1995)
Regarding Henry (1991)
The Relic (1997)
The Rules Of Attraction (2002)
Salt (2010)
Save Yourselves (2020)
Selena (1997)
Shrek (2001)
The Sons of Katie Elder (1965)
Soul Plane (2004)
Species (1995)
Star Kid (1998)
Star Trek Beyond (2016)
Star Trek IV: The Voyage Home (1986)
Star Trek: First Contact (1996)
Starman (1984)
Stephen King’s Graveyard Shift (1990)
Super Dark Times (2017)
The Three Musketeers (2011)
The Truman Show (1998)
Vampire in Brooklyn (1995)
Virtuosity (1995)
Walking Tall (1973)
War (2007)
Where Hope Grows (2015)
Wonder Boys (2000)
Young Adult (2011)
PRIME VIDEO
1900 (1977)
A Night At The Roxbury (1998)
Arachnophobia (1990)
Bloody Sunday (2002)
Broken Arrow (1996)
Brothers (2009)
Chaplin (1992)
Cloverfield (2008)
Coneheads (1993)
Confessions Of A Shopaholic (2009)
Donnie Brasco (1997)
Dr. Strangelove Or: How I Learned To Stop Worrying And Love The Bomb (1964)
Escape From Alcatraz (1979)
Eve’s Bayou (1997)
Face/Off (1997)
Frankenstein And The Monster From Hell (1974)
Girl Most Likely (2013)
Good Luck Chuck (2007)
Gun Duel In Durango (1957)
Gunfight At The O.K. Corral (1957)
In & Out (1997)
Jazz (2001) (PBS Documentaries)
Kiss The Girls (1997)
Last Of The Mohicans (1992)
Legion (2010)
Like A Boss (2020)
Love The Coopers (2015)
Major League (2015)
Master And Commander: The Far Side Of The World (2003)
Peggy Sue Got Married (1986)
Places In The Heart (1984)
Premonition (2007)
Pride (2007)
Push (2009)
Regarding Henry (1991)
Ride Out For Revenge (1958)
Salt (2010)
Signed, Sealed, Delivered (2013)
Signs (2002
Soul Food (1997)
St. Elmo’s Fire (1985)
Starman (1984)
Star Trek Beyond (2016)
The Brass Legend (1956)
The Brothers Mcmullen (1995)
The Cooler (2003)
The Devil’s Own (1997)
The Firm (1993)
The Interview (2014)
The Legend Of Bagger Vance (2000)
The Longest Yard (1974)
The Peacemaker (1997)
The Quick And The Dead (1995)
The Sons Of Katie Elder (1965)
The Town (2010)
The Truman Show (1998)
Tyler Perry’s The Family That Preys (2008)
Vampire In Brooklyn (1995)
Virtuosity (1995)
Walking Tall (1973)
War
When A Man Loves A Woman (1994)
Where Hope Grows (2015)
Wonder Boys (2000)
Dexter: Seasons 1-8
January 2
NETFLIX
Asphalt Burning (Børning 3) — NETFLIX FILM
HBO MAX
The High Note, 2020
January 4
HBO MAX
30 Coins, Series Premiere
HULU
Call Me Kat: Season 1 Finale (FOX)
The Rookie: Season 3 Premiere (ABC)
January 5
NETFLIX
Gabby’s Dollhouse — NETFLIX FAMILY
The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo (2011)
History of Swear Words — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
LA’s Finest: Season 1
¡Nailed It! México: Season 3 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
HULU
The Bachelor: Season 25 Premiere (ABC)
The Wall: Season 4 Premiere (NBC)
Boruto: Complete Season 1 (DUBBED) (Viz)
January 6
NETFLIX
Ratones Paranoicos: The Band that Rocked Argentina — NETFLIX FILM
Surviving Death — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
Tony Parker: The Final Shot — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
HULU
Gordon Ramsay’s American Road Trip: Series Premiere (FOX)
Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist: Season 2 Premiere (NBC)
Mighty Oak (2020)
PRIME VIDEO
Mighty Oak (2020)
January 7
NETFLIX
Pieces of a Woman — NETFLIX FILM
HULU
Name That Tune: Series Premiere (FOX)
Vanderpump Rules: Complete Season 8 (Bravo)
Gretel & Hansel (2020)
PRIME VIDEO
Gretel & Hansel (2020)
January 8
NETFLIX
Charming — NETFLIX FILM
The Idhun Chronicles: Part 2 — NETFLIX ANIME
Inside the World’s Toughest Prisons: Season 5 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Lupin — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Mighty Little Bheem: Kite Festival — NETFLIX FAMILY
Pretend It’s a City — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
Stuck Apart (Azizler) — NETFLIX FILM
Cobra Kai: Season 3 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
DISNEY+
Disney Fam Jam
Ferdinand
Star Wars Forces of Destiny: Volume 1
Star Wars Forces of Destiny: Volume 2
Star Wars Forces of Destiny: Volume 3
Star Wars Forces of Destiny: Volume 4
Toy Story That Time Forgot
Extras – Beyond the Clouds: The Anatomy of Emotion
Marvel Studios: Legends – Premiere
HBO MAX
Patriot’s Day, 2016
Scream, 1996
Squish, Season 1
HULU
The Hustler: Series Premiere (ABC)
The Chase: Series Premiere (ABC)
Celebrity Wheel of Fortune: Series Premiere (ABC)
Mr. Mayor: Series Premiere (NBC)
A Certain Scientific Railgun Part 2: Complete Season 3 (DUBBED) (Funimation)
Celebs Go Dating: Complete Seasons 6 – 8 (All3Media)
Tattoo Fixers Extreme UK: Complete Seasons 5 & 6 (All3Media)
PRIME VIDEO
Herself – Amazon Original Movie (2020)
The Silencing (2020)
January 9
HBO MAX
The Alienist: Angel of Darkness, Season 2
Ben 10, Season 4A
The King Of Staten Island, 2020
January 10
NETFLIX
Spring Breakers (2012)
HBO MAX
Miracle Workers, Season 2
Tiger, Two-Part Documentary Premiere
HULU
One-Punch Man: Complete Season 2 (DUBBED) (Viz)
January 11
NETFLIX
CRACK: Cocaine, Corruption & Conspiracy — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
The Intouchables (2011)
HULU
Lights Out (2016)
The Rhythm Section (2020)
PRIME VIDEO
The Rhythm Section (2020)
January 12
NETFLIX
Last Tango in Halifax: Season 4
HBO MAX
Against The Wild, 2014
Against the Wild 2: Survive the Serengeti, 2016
Alpha and Omega 5: Family Vacation, 2015
Alpha and Omega 6: Dino Digs, 2016
Batkid Begins: The Wish Heard Around the World, 2015
Blue Valentine, 2010
Book of Shadows: Blair Witch 2, 2000
Earth Girls Are Easy, 1989
An Elephant’s Journey, 2018
The Escape Artist, 1982
Get Carter, 1971
Hecho En Mexico, 2012
Hellboy: Blood and Iron, 2007
Hellboy: Sword of Storms, 2006
Hellboy: The Dark Below, 2010
Jennifer Lopez: Dance Again, 2016
The Killing of a Chinese Bookie, 1976
The Kingdom of Dreams and Madness, 2013
La Mujer de Mi Hermano, 2005
Leapfrog Letter Factory Adventures: Amazing Word Explorers, 2015
Leapfrog Letter Factory Adventures: Counting on Lemonade, 2014
Leapfrog Letter Factory Adventures: The Letter Machine Rescue Team, 2014
Leapfrog: Numberland, 2012
Lost and Delirious, 2001
Love and Sex, 2000
Lovely & Amazing, 2002
The Man Who Would Be King, 1975
Meatballs, 1979
The Men Who Stare at Goats, 2009
A Mermaid’s Tale, 2017
Mistress, 1992
Mother’s Day, 2012
Mud, 2013
Never-Ending Man: Hayao Miyazaki, 2016
Night is Short, Walk on Girl, 2017
No Eres Tu Soy Yo, 2011
Norm of the North: King Sized Adventure, 2019
Ollie & Moon, Seasons 1 & 2
Other Parents, Seasons 1 & 2
Pinocchio, 2012
Promare, 2019
Reservoir Dogs, 1992
Ride Your Wave, 2019
Righteous Kill, 2008
Sprung, 1997
The Spy Next Door, 2010
Tender Mercies, 1983
Thanks for Sharing, 2013
Turtle Tale, 2018
The Visitor, 2008
Vixen, 2015
HULU
A Little Late with Lilly Singh: Season 2 Premiere (NBC)
January 13
NETFLIX
An Imperfect Murder
Night Stalker: The Hunt for a Serial Killer — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
HULU
Prodigal Son: Season 2 Premiere (FOX)
The Resident: Season 4 Premiere (FOX)
Everyone is Doing Great: Complete Season 1 (Endeavor Content)
January 14
HBO MAX
Search Party, Max Original Season 4 Premiere
HULU
Call Your Mother: Series Premiere (ABC)
Alone (2020)
The Secrets We Keep (2020)
January 15
NETFLIX
Bling Empire — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Carmen Sandiego: Season 4 — NETFLIX FAMILY
Disenchantment: Part 3 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Double Dad (Pai Em Dobro) — NETFLIX FILM
Henry Danger: Seasons 1-3
Hook (1991)
Kuroko’s Basketball: Season 1
The Magicians: Season 5
Outside the Wire — NETFLIX FILM
Penguins of Madagascar: The Movie (2014)
Pinkfong & Baby Shark’s Space Adventure (2019)
DISNEY+
Disney Elena of Avalor (s3)
Doctor Doolittle 3
Isle of Dogs
Mary Poppins Returns
WandaVision – Series Premiere
Extras – Beyond the Clouds: The Concert of a Lifetime
HBO MAX
Stephen King’s It, 1990
One Flew Over the Cuckoo’s Nest, 1975
Poltergeist, 1982
Re:ZERO -Starting Life in Another World- Director’s Cut, Season 1 dubbed (Crunchyroll Collection)
Real Time With Bill Maher, Season 19 Premiere
Roots (Mini Series), 1977
Si Yo Fuera Rico (Aka If I Were Rich), 2021
The Wayans Bros
HULU
Endlings: Complete Season 2 (Hulu Original)
The Ultimate Playlist of Noise: Film Premiere (Hulu Original)
PRIME VIDEO
One Night In Miami – Amazon Original Movie (2020)
Tandav: Season 1
January 16
NETFLIX
A Monster Calls (2016)
Radium Girls (2020)
HBO MAX
Eve
Kill Bill: Vol. 1, 2003
Kill Bill: Vol. 2, 2004
January 17
HULU
Is It Wrong to Pick Up Girls in a Dungeon?: Complete Season 3 (SUBBED) (Infinite Frontiers)
No Escape (2020)
January 18
NETFLIX
Homefront (2013)
HULU
I Don’t Know How She Does It (2011)
PRIME VIDEO
Alone (2020)
Pandora: Season 2
January 19
NETFLIX
Hello Ninja: Season 4 — NETFLIX FAMILY
HBO MAX
Everwood
HULU
9-1-1: Season 4 Premiere (FOX)
9-1-1: Lone Star: Season 2 Premiere (FOX)
PRIME VIDEO
Grantchester: Season 5
January 20
NETFLIX
Daughter From Another Mother (Madre solo hay dos) — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Sightless (2020)
Spycraft — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
HBO MAX
At Home with Amy Sedaris, Season 3
C.B. Strike, Season 1
C.B. Strike: Lethal White, Limited Series Premiere
HULU
90 Day Fiancé: Self-Quarantined: Complete Season 1 (TLC)
A Very Brady Renovation: Complete Season 1 (HGTV)
Car Kings: Complete Season 1 (Discovery)
Cutthroat Kitchen: Complete Season 14 (Food Network)
Gold Rush: Complete Season 10 (Discovery)
House Hunters International: Complete Season 138 (HGTV)
House Hunters: Complete Season 163 (HGTV)
Property Brothers: Forever Home: Complete Season 1 (HGTV)
Puppy Bowl: Complete Seasons 14 & 15 (Animal Planet)
River Monsters: Complete Season 9 (Animal Planet)
Rob Riggle: Global Investigator: Complete Season 1 (Discovery)
Rock The Block: Complete Season 1 (HGTV)
Save My Skin: Complete Season 1 (TLC)
Torn from the Headlines: New York Post Reports: Complete Season 1 (ID)
Who Killed Jeffrey Epstein?: Complete Season 1 (ID)
Worst Bakers in America: Complete Season 2 (Food Network)
Worst Cooks in America: Complete Season 17 (Food Network)
January 21
NETFLIX
Call My Agent!: Season 4 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
HBO MAX
Gomorrah, Max Original Season 3 Premiere
Looney Tunes Cartoons, Season 1C
January 22
NETFLIX
Blown Away: Season 2 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Busted!: Season 3 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Fate: The Winx Saga — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Jurassic World: Camp Cretaceous Season 2 — NETFLIX FAMILY
So My Grandma’s a Lesbian! (Salir del ropero) — NETFLIX FILM
The White Tiger — NETFLIX FILM
DISNEY+
Wild Uganda
Pixar Popcorn – Premiere
WandaVision – New Episode
Extras – Beyond the Clouds: The Finishing Touches
HBO MAX
The New Adventures of Old Christine
Painting With John, Series Premiere
HULU
Derek Delgaudio’s In & Of Itself: Film Special Premiere (Hulu Original)
The Sister: Complete Season 1 (Hulu Original)
Grown-ish: Season 3B Premiere (Freeform)
Terra Willy (2020)
PRIME VIDEO
Flack – Amazon Original Series: Season 1
Jessy and Nessy – Amazon Original Series: New Episodes
January 23
NETFLIX
Love (ft. Marriage and Divorce) — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
HBO MAX
Don’t Let Go, 2019
Person of Interest
January 24
HBO MAX
Euphoria Special Episode Part 2: “F*ck Anyone Who’s Not a Sea Blob”, Special Episode Premiere
January 26
NETFLIX
Go Dog Go — NETFLIX FAMILY
HBO MAX
Babylon 5
Real Sports With Bryant Gumbel
January 27
NETFLIX
Accomplice
Penguin Bloom — NETFLIX FILM
HULU
Mixed-Ish: Season 2 Premiere (ABC)
The Haves and Have Nots: Complete Season 7B (OWN)
January 29
NETFLIX
Below Zero (Bajocero) — NETFLIX FILM
The Dig — NETFLIX FILM
Finding ‘Ohana — NETFLIX FILM
We Are: The Brooklyn Saints — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
DISNEY+
Dinosaurs (s1)
Dinosaurs (s2)
Dinosaurs (s3)
Dinosaurs (s4)
Epic
The Incredible Dr. Pol
Ramona and Beezus
Texas Storm Squad
WandaVision – New Episode
Extras – Beyond the Clouds: A Promise Kept (Finale)
HBO MAX
¡Animo Juventud! (Aka Go Youth!), 2021
What I Like About You
The Little Things
HULU
Jann: Complete Seasons 1 & 2 (Distribution 360)
PRIME VIDEO
Chick Fight (2020)
Mortal (2020)
January 31
NETFLIX
Fatima (2020)
Still with us? It’s an exhaustive lineup, no doubt, and really has something for everyone – no matter which service you subscribe to. And with so many different options out there these days, it’s nice to know everyone’s pulling their weight so to speak, and not letting their users down.
That being said, Netflix still reigns supreme – especially when it comes to original content – but HBO Max is certainly making a big push to dethrone them, as Warner Bros. is set to send their entire 2021 slate to the streaming site, with some big heavy hitters on the way in the form of Godzilla vs. Kong, Wonder Woman 1984 and more.
Tell us, though, what are you planning to stream next month? As always, let us know down below.
