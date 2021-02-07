Everything Coming To Netflix, Disney Plus, HBO Max, Hulu And Prime This Week

As we head into the second week of February, let’s take a look at everything new that’s coming to the major streaming platforms over the next seven days. From the 8th to Valentine’s Day, Netflix, Disney Plus, HBO Max, Hulu and Prime Video are adding a range of fresh movies and TV shows, both licensed and original, for subscribers to dive into. It’s not the most packed week for new releases, but there’s still a lot of stuff to enjoy all the same.

Starting with Netflix, Monday sees the streamer add the first two seasons of iCarly and dark comedy-drama War Dogs, as directed by Joker‘s Todd Phillips and starring Jonah Hill and Miles Teller. Meanwhile, several international films drop over Wednesday and Thursday, including French comedy The Misadventures of Hedi and Cokeman, Dutch drama The World We Make, Swedish thriller Red Dot and Indian romance Squared Love. Speaking of romance, the big original movie debuting this week is Friday’s To All The Boys: Always and Forever, the closer to the hit YA trilogy.

Here’s the full list of what’s coming to streaming over the next several days:

February 8

NETFLIX

iCarly: Seasons 1-2

War Dogs (2016)

February 9

HBO MAX

Black Art: In The Absence Of Light, Documentary Premiere (HBO)

Gen:Lock, Season 1

February 10

NETFLIX

Crime Scene: The Vanishing at the Cecil Hotel — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

The Misadventures of Hedi and Cokeman — NETFLIX FILM

The World We Make (2019)

HBO MAX

C.B. Strike: Lethal White, Season Finale (HBO)

February 11

NETFLIX

Capitani — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Layla Majnun — NETFLIX FILM

Middle of Nowhere (2012)

Red Dot — NETFLIX FILM

Squared Love — NETFLIX FILM

HBO MAX

There is No “I” in Threesome, HBO Max Documentary Premiere

HULU

Then Came You (2019)

February 12

NETFLIX

Buried by the Bernards — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Nadiya Bakes — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Hate by Dani Rovira — NETFLIX COMEDY SPECIAL

To All The Boys: Always And Forever — NETFLIX FILM

Xico’s Journey — NETFLIX FAMILY

DISNEY+

Life Below Zero: The Next Generation (s1)

Marvel Battleworld: Mystery of the Thanostones (s1)

Marvel’s Behind the Mask

WandaVision – New Episode

Inside Pixar: Portraits – Second Batch

HBO MAX

Dunkirk, 2017 (HBO)

El Inconveniente (Aka One Careful Owner), 2021 (HBO)

Havana Street Party Presents: Beatriz Luengo (HBO)

Judas and the Black Messiah, Warner Bros. Film Premiere, 2021

Very Scary People, Season 2

HULU

Into the Dark: Tentacles: New Episode Premiere (Hulu Original)

2067 (2020)

You’re Next (2013)

PRIME VIDEO

Map Of Tiny Perfect Things – Amazon Original Movie (2021)

Clifford – Amazon Original Series: New Episodes

February 13

NETFLIX

Monsoon (2019)

HBO MAX

The Book Of Eli, 2010 (HBO)

HULU

Hip Hop Uncovered: Documentary Series Premiere (FX)

February 14

HBO MAX

The Lady And The Dale, Documentary Series Finale (HBO)

Last Week Tonight With John Oliver, Season 8 Premiere (HBO)

HBO Max has a bunch of interesting new titles on the way, too, as Tuesday brings animated sci-fi series Gen:Lock, which features a star-studded cast including Michael B. Jordan, Maisie Williams and David Tennant. The last episode of J.K. Rowling crime drama C.B. Strike: Lethal White then drops on Wednesday, and Friday delivers the next major movie release from Warner Bros., civil rights biopic Judas and the Black Messiah.

The same day, Disney Plus unloads its weekly haul, which this week is mostly Marvel-focused. Don’t miss fascinating documentary Marvel: Behind the Mask and the latest episode of WandaVision, not to mention docuseries Inside Pixar: Portraits, National Geographic reality show Life Below Zero and animated shorts Marvel Battleworld: Mystery of the Thanostones.

Things are pretty quiet on the Hulu and Prime fronts this week, but the former adds teen romcom Then Came You on Wednesday, slasher You’re Next and sci-fi flick 2067 on Friday. Meanwhile, the same day sees Prime debut original sci-fi romance The Map of Tiny Perfect Things starring Freaky‘s Kathryn Newton and new episodes of children’s series Clifford.

Tell us, though, what will you be catching on Netflix, Disney Plus, Prime, etc. over the coming days? Let us know down below.