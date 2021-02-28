Everything Coming To Netflix, Disney Plus, HBO Max, Hulu And Prime This Week

Get ready to welcome in the new month by doing nothing but sitting in front of the TV, as the various major streaming services are supplying a huge heap of fresh titles to keep subscribers going over the first seven days of March. As always, most of them are dropping a ton of movies on the first day of the month and there’s a load of must-see originals arriving over the rest of the week, too.

Here’s your full guide to what’s new on Netflix, Disney Plus, HBO Max, Hulu and Prime Video this week, from Monday, March 1st to Sunday, March 7th. Scroll down for our pick of the highlights.

March 1

NETFLIX

Biggie: I Got a Story to Tell — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Batman Begins (2005)

Blanche Gardin: Bonne Nuit Blanche (2021)

Crazy, Stupid, Love (2011)

Dances with Wolves (1990)

DC Super Hero Girls: Season 1

I Am Legend (2007)

Invictus (2009)

Jason X (2001)

Killing Gunther (2017)

LEGO Marvel Spider-Man: Vexed by Venom (2019)

Nights in Rodanthe (2008)

Power Rangers Beast Morphers: S2

Rain Man (1988)

Step Up: Revolution (2012)

Tenacious D in The Pick of Destiny (2006)

The Dark Knight (2008)

The Pursuit of Happyness (2006)

Training Day (2001)

Two Weeks Notice (2002)

Year One (2009)

HBO MAX

10 Years, 2012 (HBO)

A Mouse Tale, 2012 (HBO)

Adventureland, 2009 (HBO)

Assault On Precinct 13, 1976 (HBO)

Assault On Precinct 13, 2005 (HBO)

Bandits, 2001 (HBO)

Barefoot, 2014 (HBO)

Blade, 1998

The Brothers Grimm, 2005 (HBO)

Bowfinger, 1999 (HBO)

Cesar Chavez, 2014 (HBO)

Charlotte’s Web, 2006 (HBO)

CHiPs, 2017 (HBO)

Constantine, 2005

The Doors, 1991 (HBO)

Dr. Dolittle 2, 2001 (HBO)

Dream House, 2011 (HBO)

Driving Miss Daisy, 1989

Eulogy, 2004 (HBO)

Fierce People, 2007 (HBO)

Final Analysis, 1992 (HBO)

Final Space, Seasons 1-2

Finding Neverland, 2004 (HBO)

Gloria, 2014 (HBO)

Going In Style, 2017 (HBO)

Gone, 2012 (HBO)

Hard, Season 2 Premiere (HBO)

Hellbenders, 2013 (HBO)

Henry Poole Is Here, 2008 (HBO)

House Arrest, 2012 (HBO)

Immigration Tango, 2011 (HBO)

Jungle Master, 2014 (HBO)

Just Before I Go, 2015 (HBO)

The King’s Speech, 2010

Leonard Cohen: I’m Your Man, 2006 (HBO)

Live By Night, 2016 (HBO)

The Lost Boys, 1987

Machine Gun Preacher, 2011 (HBO)

Malice, 1993 (HBO)

Man On A Ledge, 2012 (HBO)

Miss Sharon Jones!, 2015

No Se Aceptan Devoluciones (AKA Instructions Not Included), 2013 (HBO)

Ocean’s Eleven, 2001

Ocean’s Thirteen, 2007

Ocean’s Twelve, 2004

One More Time, 2016 (HBO)

Our Brand Is Crisis, 2015 (HBO)

Parental Guidance, 2012 (HBO)

Pitch Perfect, 2012 (HBO)

Princess Kaiulani, 2010 (HBO)

The Quiet Ones, 2014 (HBO)

The Raven, 2012 (HBO)

Red Dragon, 2002 (HBO)

Repentance, 2014 (HBO)

The River Wild, 1994 (HBO)

School Dance, 2014 (HBO)

Secretary, 2002

Shadows, 2021 (HBO)

Stand Up Guys, 2013 (HBO)

Super Capers, 2009 (HBO)

Tim Burton’s Corpse Bride, 2005

The Undocumented Lawyer, 2021 (HBO)

Unforgettable, 2017 (HBO)

The Voices, 2015 (HBO)

Veronica Mars, 2014

Wedding Crashers, 2005

Wiener Dog Internationals, 2017 (HBO)

HULU

The 13th Warrior (1999)

50/50 (2011)

A Very Brady Sequel (1996)

As Good as It Gets (1997)

Attack of the 50 Foot Cheerleader (2012)

Attack the Block (2011)

Beloved (1998)

Blow (2001)

Brooklyn’s Finest (2010)

Charles and Diana: 1983 (2020)

Cocktail (1988)

Demolition Man (1993)

The Descent (2006)

Dolphin Tale (2011)

Dolphin Tale 2 (2014)

Employee Of The Month (2006)

Enemy Of The State (1998)

The Forbidden Kingdom (2008)

The Ghost Writer (2010)

The Great Debaters (2007)

I Can Do Bad All By Myself (2009)

Ice Age: Dawn of the Dinosaurs (2009)

In the Line of Fire (1993)

Judge Dredd (1995)

The Last Face (2017)

Malcolm X (1992)

McLintock! (Producer’s Cut) (1963)

The Nanny Diaries (2007)

Neil Young: Heart of Gold (2006)

The Ninth Gate (1999)

Pandorum (2009)

Patriot Games (1992)

Predators (2009)

Pretty Woman (1990)

Priceless (2016)

Rushmore (1999)

Scrooged (1988)

Shine a Light (2008)

Silverado (1985)

Sliver (1993)

The Social Network (2010)

The Spirit (2008)

Stargate (1994)

Starsky & Hutch (2004)

The Terminal (2004)

Tokyo Rising (2020)

The Tourist (2010)

Traitor (2008)

Vertical Limit (2000)

Wedding Crashers (2005)

The Whole Nine Yards (2000)

Young Frankenstein (1974)

PRIME VIDEO

48 Hrs. (1982)

50/50 (2011)

Another 48 Hrs. (1990)

As Good As It Gets (1997)

Attack Of The 50 Foot Cheerleader (2012)

Attack The Block (2011)

A Very Brady Sequel (1996)

Back To The Future (1985)

Back To The Future Part II (1989)

Back To The Future Part III (1990)

Beloved (1998)

Cocktail (1988)

Due Date (2010)

E.T. The Extra-Terrestrial (1982)

Extract (2009)

For Colored Girls (2010)

I Can Do Bad All By Myself (2009)

Instant Nanny (2015) (UP Faith & Family)

In The Line Of Fire (1993)

Mae West: Dirty Blonde (2020) (PBS Living)

Neil Young: Heart Of Gold (2006)

Patriot Games (1992)

Patriots Day (2017)

Priceless (2016)

Rain Man (1988)

Religulous (2008)

Rushmore (1999)

Shine A Light (2008)

Silverado (1985)

Sliver (1993)

Sydney White (2007)

The Full Monty (1997)

The Spirit (2008)

The Terminal (2004)

The Whole Nine Yards (2000)

Tombstone (1993)

Tyler Perry’s Meet The Browns (2008)

W. (2008)

Wet Hot American Summer (2001)

March 2

NETFLIX

Black or White (2014)

Word Party: Season 5 — NETFLIX FAMILY

HULU

Debris: Series Premiere (NBC)

The Voice: Season 20 Premiere (NBC)

Top Chef: Complete Season 17 (Bravo)

March 3

NETFLIX

Moxie — NETFLIX FILM

Murder Among the Mormons — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Parker (2013)

Safe Haven (2013)

HBO MAX

Hunter x Hunter, (Dubbed, episodes 100-148) (Crunchyroll Collection)

HULU

New Amsterdam: Season 3 Premiere (NBC)

PRIME VIDEO

Out Of Africa (1985)

March 4

NETFLIX

Pacific Rim: The Black — NETFLIX ANIME

HBO MAX

Persona: The Dark Truth Behind Personality Tests, Max Original Documentary Premiere

March 5

NETFLIX

City of Ghosts — NETFLIX FAMILY

Dogwashers — NETFLIX FILM

Nevenka: Breaking the Silence — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Pokémon Journeys: The Series: Part 4 — NETFLIX FAMILY

Sentinelle — NETFLIX FILM

DISNEY+

WandaVision – Finale

Raya and the Last Dragon – Premier Access Debut ($30)

Disney Secrets of Sulphur Springs: Time Warped

Garfield: A Tail of Two Kitties

Heartland Docs, DVM (s2)

HBO MAX

No Matarás (Aka Cross The Line), 2021 (HBO)

Re:ZERO -Starting Life in Another World – Season 2 (Dubbed, episodes 14-25) (Crunchyroll Collection)

HULU

Boss Level: Film Premiere (Hulu Original)

Ammonite (2020)

Beirut (2018)

Iron Mask (2019)

PRIME VIDEO

Coming 2 America – Amazon Original Movie (2021)

March 6

HBO MAX

12 oz. Mouse, Season 3

Lost Resort

Rocky, 1975 (HBO)

Rocky Balboa, 2006 (HBO)

Rocky II, 1979 (HBO)

Rocky III, 1982 (HBO)

Rocky IV, 1985 (HBO)

Rocky V, 1990 (HBO)



HULU

Storks (2016)

Triggered (2020)

March 7

HULU

Proxima (2019)

Netflix has a particularly great roll-out of classic movies on the 1st. Superhero fans will want to revisit Batman Begins and The Dark Knight for the 100th time, while other standout titles include Crazy Stupid Love, Rain Man and I Am Legend. On Wednesday, Amy Poehler’s feminist high school original Moxie debuts, with anime Pacific Rim: The Black on Thursday. New episodes of Pokemon Journeys land on Friday.

Speaking of, Disney Plus drops the season finale of Marvel’s WandaVision that same day, along with the Mouse House’s latest animated movie, Raya and the Last Dragon. That’s released via Premier Access, so you’ll have to shell out an extra $29.99 to purchase it. Meanwhile, Friday also sees Hulu add time-loop actioner Boss Level, starring Frank Grillo and Mel Gibson.

HBO Max/HBO serve up countless great flicks from Warner Bros.’ library on the 1st, including the Ocean’s trilogy and the Rocky movies. Moving on to Prime, you can catch the likes of the Back to the Future franchise and E.T. from the same day. Then, on Friday, Prime debuts Coming 2 America, the sequel 30+ years in the making which sees Eddie Murphy return as an African prince who journeys to the US.

What will you be catching on Netflix, Disney Plus ETC this week? Join the conversation in the comments.