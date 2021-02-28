Disney Plus Is Adding 5 New Movies/TV Shows This Week

The first weekly Disney Plus haul of the new month isn’t one of the biggest, but it’s quality over quantity on this occasion as the Mouse House’s streaming platform’s latest drop contains a couple of major originals. Out of the five new arrivals debuting this Friday, March 5th, one of them is the season finale of the internet’s current favorite TV obsession and another is a much-anticipated Disney animated movie.

For starters, there’s season 2 of National Geographic docuseries Heartland Does, DVM and the sixth episode of Disney Channel show Secrets of Sulphur Springs. Not to mention the latest film inherited from Fox to go up on Disney Plus – Garfield: A Tail of Two Kitties, the 2006 sequel starring Bill Murray as the lasagna-loving cat, with Breckin Meyer and Jennifer Love Hewitt as the live-action leads.

For more, here’s your handy itemized guide to what’s new on Disney Plus this week:

Raya and the Last Dragon (Disney+ Premier Access)

WandaVision: Season Finale

Disney Secrets of Sulphur Springs, Episode 6

Garfield: A Tail of Two Kitties

Heartland Docs, DVM, Season 2

Yes, after two months of endless sitcom weirdness, mind-bending developments and endless fan theories, Marvel’s WandaVision reaches its final episode this Friday. Expect Elizabeth Olsen’s newly christened Scarlet Witch to engage in a witchy battle for the ages against Agatha Harkness (Kathryn Hahn) as she fights to keep her family together and protect the town of Westview from S.W.O.R.D.

Last but not least, your new favorite Disney animation Raya and the Last Dragon lands on D+ this week. Star Wars’ Kelly Marie Tran leads as Disney’s first Southeast Asian princess, the eponymous Raya, who must journey to find the last dragon in existence – the surprisingly goofy Sisu (Awkwafina). Gemma Chan, Sandra Oh and Daniel Dae Kim also feature. Like Mulan before it, Raya is set to be released via the streamer’s Premier Access label, costing an additional $29.99 to purchase.

Let us know if you’ll be checking out Raya and these other titles on Disney Plus this Friday in the comments section below.