Netflix Is Adding Over 30 New Movies/TV Shows This Week

Farewell, February – hello, March! Yes, somehow it’s already the third month of 2021 and Netflix has got a range of new titles coming this week to mark the start of March with some flair. As always, the first day of the month debuts a ton of freshly licensed content, including a bunch of classic movies that you won’t be able to resist rewatching for the 20th time, while the rest of the week brings a few must-see originals.

Those iconic films debuting on Monday the 1st include two out of the three outings in Christopher Nolan’s peerless Dark Knight trilogy – 2005’s Batman Begins and 2008’s The Dark Knight. Meanwhile, Will Smith fans will be pleased to know that both zombie actioner I Am Legend and drama The Pursuit of Happyness drop on the same day, too. If you’re looking for some rom-coms, don’t miss the likes of Crazy, Stupid, Love and Two Weeks Notice, and also make sure to check out horror Jason X, sports biopic Invictus, Arnold Schwarzenegger flick Killing Gunther and Jack Black comedy Tenacious D in the Pick of Destiny.

Other notable additions include music documentary Biggie: I Got a Story to Tell, season 2 of Powers Rangers: Beast Morphers and DC Super Hero Girls season 1.

For more, here’s the full list of everything that’s new on Netflix this week:

March 1

Biggie: I Got a Story to Tell *Netflix Documentary

Batman Begins (2005)

Blanche Gardin: Bonne Nuit Blanche (2021)

Crazy, Stupid, Love (2011)

Dances with Wolves (1990)

DC Super Hero Girls: Season 1

I Am Legend (2007)

Invictus (2009)

Jason X (2001)

Killing Gunther (2017)

LEGO Marvel Spider-Man: Vexed by Venom (2019)

Nights in Rodanthe (2008)

Power Rangers Beast Morphers: Season 2

Rain Man (1988)

Step Up: Revolution (2012)

Tenacious D in The Pick of Destiny (2006)

The Dark Knight (2008)

The Pursuit of Happyness (2006)

Training Day (2001)

Two Weeks Notice (2002)

Year One (2009)



March 2

Black or White (2014)

World Party: Season 5 *Netflix Family

March 3

Moxie *Netflix Film

Murder Among the Mormons *Netflix Documentary

Parker (2013)

Safe Haven (2013)

March 4

Pacific Rim: The Black *Netflix Anime

March 5

City of Ghosts *Netflix Family

Dogwashers *Netflix Film

Nevenka: Breaking the Silence *Netflix Documentary

Pokémon Journeys: The Series: Part 4 *Netflix Family

Sentinelle *Netflix Film

Moving on to the best of the originals arriving over the coming days, and Amy Poehler’s new feminist-flavored directorial effort Moxie debuts on Wednesday the 3rd, while Pacific Rim: The Black – an anime spinoff of the kaiju vs. robots movie franchise – becomes available on the 4th. And on Friday, there’s also much to enjoy, with animated series City of Ghosts, French action pic Sentinelle and the fourth season of Pokemon Journeys. Unfortunately, though, no fresh additions are dropping over the weekend.

But tell us, what will you be watching on Netflix this week? Sound off down below with your choices.