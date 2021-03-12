Everything Coming To Netflix, Disney Plus, HBO Max, Hulu And Prime This Weekend
Looking for some new content to binge this weekend? Then look no further as we have your complete guide to everything that’s coming to the major streaming platforms over the next three days right here. Netflix, Disney Plus, HBO Max, Hulu and Prime Video all have a variety of movies and TV shows debuting this weekend that you’ll want to check out, including a range of original films and TV shows.
Check out the full list of what’s new on streaming from March 12th-14th below and then scroll down for our pick of the highlights.
March 12
NETFLIX
Love Alarm: Season 2 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
The One — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Paper Lives — NETFLIX FILM
Paradise PD: Part 3 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
YES DAY — NETFLIX FILM
DISNEY+
Own the Room – Documentary Premiere
Marvel Studios Assembled – Assembled: The Making of WandaVision
Marvel Studios: Legends – New Episodes
Disney Secrets of Sulphur Springs: Long Time Gone
Disney Junior Doc McStuffins: The Doc Is In
Disney My Music Story: Perfume
Dr. K’s Exotic Animal ER (Seasons 1-8)
Dr. Oakley, Yukon Vet (s7)
Miss Peregrine’s Home for Peculiar Children
HBO MAX
Isabel
Nuestras Madres (Aka Our Mothers), 2021 (HBO)
Tigtone, Season 2
HULU
kid 90: Documentary Premiere (Hulu Original)
Cake: Season 4 Premiere (FXX)
Farewell Amor (2020)
PRIME VIDEO
Honest Thief (2020)
Making Their Mark – Amazon Original Series: Season 1
March 13
HBO MAX
Speed, 1994 (HBO)
Three Busy Debras
March 14
NETFLIX
Audrey (2020)
HBO MAX
Allen v. Farrow, Documentary Series Finale
Messy Goes to Okido
HULU
Buddy Games (2019)
For starters, Netflix has some great stuff that’s new this Friday. Anyone missing Black Mirror? Then don’t miss British sci-fi drama The One. Set in a near future where a DNA test can determine your ideal romantic partner, the show explores the potential destructive ramifications of this seemingly idyllic discovery. The big original movie this week on the service is YES DAY, a comedy starring Jennifer Garner as a mom who lets her kids call the shots for a day.
Over on Disney Plus, you can find a new episode of My Music Story, original documentary Own the Room and a couple of Marvel titles – behind-the-scenes series Marvel Studios Assembled premieres, with its debut episode diving into the making of WandaVision. Meanwhile, short-form clip-based show Marvel Studios: Legends drops four more episodes previewing next week’s The Falcon and the Winter Soldier.
Hulu debuts throwback documentary Kid 90, produced by Leonardo DiCaprio, this Friday, while Prime shares Liam Neeson actioner Honest Thief. Keanu Reeves classic Speed is added to HBO on Saturday and the finale of the hard-hitting Allen vs. Farrow docuseries comes to HBO Max on the Sunday.
