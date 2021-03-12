Everything Coming To Netflix, Disney Plus, HBO Max, Hulu And Prime This Weekend

Looking for some new content to binge this weekend? Then look no further as we have your complete guide to everything that’s coming to the major streaming platforms over the next three days right here. Netflix, Disney Plus, HBO Max, Hulu and Prime Video all have a variety of movies and TV shows debuting this weekend that you’ll want to check out, including a range of original films and TV shows.

Check out the full list of what’s new on streaming from March 12th-14th below and then scroll down for our pick of the highlights.

March 12

NETFLIX

Love Alarm: Season 2 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

The One — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Paper Lives — NETFLIX FILM

Paradise PD: Part 3 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

YES DAY — NETFLIX FILM

DISNEY+

Own the Room – Documentary Premiere

Marvel Studios Assembled – Assembled: The Making of WandaVision

Marvel Studios: Legends – New Episodes

Disney Secrets of Sulphur Springs: Long Time Gone

Disney Junior Doc McStuffins: The Doc Is In

Disney My Music Story: Perfume

Dr. K’s Exotic Animal ER (Seasons 1-8)

Dr. Oakley, Yukon Vet (s7)

Miss Peregrine’s Home for Peculiar Children

HBO MAX

Isabel

Nuestras Madres (Aka Our Mothers), 2021 (HBO)

Tigtone, Season 2

HULU

kid 90: Documentary Premiere (Hulu Original)

Cake: Season 4 Premiere (FXX)

Farewell Amor (2020)

PRIME VIDEO

Honest Thief (2020)

Making Their Mark – Amazon Original Series: Season 1

March 13

HBO MAX

Speed, 1994 (HBO)

Three Busy Debras

March 14

NETFLIX

Audrey (2020)

HBO MAX

Allen v. Farrow, Documentary Series Finale

Messy Goes to Okido

HULU

Buddy Games (2019)

For starters, Netflix has some great stuff that’s new this Friday. Anyone missing Black Mirror? Then don’t miss British sci-fi drama The One. Set in a near future where a DNA test can determine your ideal romantic partner, the show explores the potential destructive ramifications of this seemingly idyllic discovery. The big original movie this week on the service is YES DAY, a comedy starring Jennifer Garner as a mom who lets her kids call the shots for a day.

Over on Disney Plus, you can find a new episode of My Music Story, original documentary Own the Room and a couple of Marvel titles – behind-the-scenes series Marvel Studios Assembled premieres, with its debut episode diving into the making of WandaVision. Meanwhile, short-form clip-based show Marvel Studios: Legends drops four more episodes previewing next week’s The Falcon and the Winter Soldier.

Hulu debuts throwback documentary Kid 90, produced by Leonardo DiCaprio, this Friday, while Prime shares Liam Neeson actioner Honest Thief. Keanu Reeves classic Speed is added to HBO on Saturday and the finale of the hard-hitting Allen vs. Farrow docuseries comes to HBO Max on the Sunday.

Let us know what you’ll be catching on Netflix, Disney Plus, HBO Max and the rest this weekend in the usual place.