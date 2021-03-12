Disney Plus Added 9 New Movies/TV Shows Today

It’s Friday, so you know what that means – Disney Plus added another load of new content today in time for the weekend. It’s a decent-sized haul, too that includes a nice mix of National Geographic docs, family-friendly films and TV series and even a couple of Marvel original titles that should tide you over until The Falcon and the Winter Soldier debuts next week.

First of all, the latest episode of Disney Channel series Secrets of Sulphur Springs, about a couple of kids who discover a time portal back to the 1960s, drops, along with a Doc McStuffins special for small viewers. Then there’s a new season of Dr. Oakley, Yukon Vet and all eight seasons of Dr. K’s Exotic Animal ER. And don’t miss another installment of occasional original documentary series My Music Story. This time the spotlight is put on Japanese girl band Perfume.

Here’s the full list of everything that’s new on the Mouse House’s streaming service this March 12th:

Disney Secrets of Sulphur Springs: Long Time Gone

Disney Junior Doc McStuffins: The Doc Is In

Disney My Music Story: Perfume

Dr. K’s Exotic Animal ER (S1-S8)

Dr. Oakley, Yukon Vet (S7)

Marvel Studios Assembled – “Premiere Assembled: The Making of WandaVision” *Disney+ Original

Marvel Studios: Legends *Disney+ Original

Miss Peregrine’s Home for Peculiar Children

Own the Room (Premiere) *Disney+ Original

Another original title that’s gone up today is Own the Room, a documentary film which follows five ambitious school kids from around the globe who get to pitch their best ideas to one of the world’s most prestigious entrepreneurship competitions.

Marvel lovers, don’t miss the premiere of Marvel Studios Assembled, with its opening hour diving behind the scenes of just-concluded hit WandaVision. Likewise, short-form clip-based series Marvel Studios: Legends airs four more episodes, each focusing on a different major character from Falcon and the Winter Soldier – the dynamic duo themselves alongside evil Zemo and ally Sharon Carter.

Last but not least, Miss Peregrine’s Home for Peculiar Children debuts today, as well. Though originally a Fox production, this Tim Burton fantasy flick starring Eva Green is a natural fit for Disney Plus, which already houses a bunch of the director’s kooky efforts. Make sure to catch all of these new additions on the platform this weekend.