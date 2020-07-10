Everything New On Netflix, Disney Plus, Hulu And Prime This Weekend

This weekend’s a pretty big one when it comes to new content that’s heading to streaming services and you won’t want to miss what’s coming. Luckily for you, then, we have a list of every movie and TV show that’s headed to all the major platforms – that’s Netflix, Disney Plus, Hulu, HBO Max and Prime Video – over the next couple of days.

The incoming content is notable because there are number of major new movie releases amongst them. To begin with, today sees Netflix drop a variety of originals for viewers of all tastes to enjoy, including Zac Efron travel docuseries Down to Earth with Zac Efron, Belgian crime drama The Twelve and Charlize Theron super-powered action flick The Old Guard. Meanwhile, over on Hulu, time-loop romcom Palm Springs, starring Andy Samberg and Cristin Milioti, is also now available.

See below for the full list of new arrivals for Friday the 10th and Saturday 11th (there are no fresh titles coming on Sunday):

July 10 NETFLIX

The Claudia Kishi Club — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Down to Earth with Zac Efron — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

The Epic Tales of Captain Underpants in Space — NETFLIX FAMILY

Hello Ninja: Season 3 — NETFLIX FAMILY

O Crush Perfeito (Dating Around: Brazil) — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

The Old Guard — NETFLIX FILM

The Twelve — NETFLIX ORIGINAL DISNEY+ (Courtesy of What’s On Disney Plus)

Critter Fixers: Country Vets (S1)

Gigantosaurus (S1)

Secrets of the Zoo (S3)

Hamilton: History Has Its Eyes On You

Solo: A Star Wars Story

Cosmos: A Spacetime Odyssey

X-Men: Days of Future Past

Percy Jackson: Sea of Monsters

Disney Family Sundays – “Lilo and Stitch: Family Tree”

One Day at Disney – “Marc Smith: Story Artist”

It’s a Dog’s Life with Bill Farmer – “Movie Star Dogs & Hounds and Horses” HULU

Palm Springs (2020) (Hulu Original)

Cake: Season 3 Premiere (FX)

CMA: Best of Fest: Special (ABC)

Smile Down the Runway: Season 1, Episodes 1-8 (DUBBED) (Funimation)

July 11 HULU

China: The Panda Adventure (2001)

Horses (2002)

The Secret of Life on Earth (1993) HBO MAX

Sesame Street, Season 50 Finale (HBO)

Last Christmas, 2019 (HBO) PRIME VIDEO

Vivarium (2020)

Aside from what we’ve already mentioned, Disney Plus also unveiled a bunch of new episodes from its various non-fiction series today, along with a major addition to its library – 2018’s Solo: A Star Wars Story. Moving on into Saturday, meanwhile, the biggest new release is Prime’s Vivarium, a sci-fi thriller featuring Jesse Eisenberg and Imogen Poots.

That debuted on VOD earlier this year but this weekend marks its streaming premiere. Hulu’s got you covered for nature-based content this Saturday as well, while HBO Max is serving up the season 50 finale of Sesame Street and Emilia Clarke/Henry Golding festive romance Last Christmas.

Tell us, though, what are you looking forward to watching this weekend on Netflix, HBO Max and the rest? Let us know down below.