Everything Coming To Netflix, Disney Plus, Hulu, Prime And HBO Max This Weekend

It’s Friday, and you know what that means. Not only have a raft of new titles arrived on VOD to occupy eyeballs over the weekend, but the various streaming services (Netflix, Disney Plus, Hulu, etc.) on offer have a huge amount of exciting exclusives, originals, cult favorites and stone cold classics on the way between now and Sunday, too.

March 2021 is looking like one of the most stacked months ever in the history of the streaming wars, and this weekend proves it in a microcosm. Not only is the WandaVision finale on Disney Plus from today, but Walt Disney Animation returns with Raya and the Last Dragon, looking to keep the Mouse House’s hot streak of acclaimed animations going.

Prime Video, meanwhile, debuts long-awaited Eddie Murphy comedy sequel Coming 2 America, while Hulu drops Frank Grillo and Mel Gibson’s Boss Level, a balls to the wall actioner with more than a hint of Groundhog Day. There’s plenty more than that, too, and you can check out the full list of this weekend’s new streaming arrivals below.

March 5

NETFLIX

City of Ghosts — NETFLIX FAMILY

Dogwashers — NETFLIX FILM

Nevenka: Breaking the Silence — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Pokémon Journeys: The Series: Part 4 — NETFLIX FAMILY

Sentinelle — NETFLIX FILM

DISNEY+

WandaVision – Finale

Raya and the Last Dragon – Premier Access Debut ($30)

Disney Secrets of Sulphur Springs: Time Warped

Garfield: A Tail of Two Kitties

Heartland Docs, DVM (s2)

HBO MAX

No Matarás (Aka Cross The Line), 2021 (HBO)

Re:ZERO -Starting Life in Another World – Season 2 (Dubbed, episodes 14-25) (Crunchyroll Collection)

HULU

Boss Level: Film Premiere (Hulu Original)

Ammonite (2020)

Beirut (2018)

Iron Mask (2019)

PRIME VIDEO

Coming 2 America – Amazon Original Movie (2021)

March 6

HBO MAX

12 oz. Mouse, Season 3

Lost Resort

Rocky, 1975 (HBO)

Rocky Balboa, 2006 (HBO)

Rocky II, 1979 (HBO)

Rocky III, 1982 (HBO)

Rocky IV, 1985 (HBO)

Rocky V, 1990 (HBO)

HULU

Storks (2016)

Triggered (2020)

March 7

HULU

Proxima (2019)

The first six installments in the Rocky franchise are also coming to HBO Max, while Hulu is set to unleash the fascinatingly bizarre Iron Mask, which sees Arnold Schwarzenegger and Jackie Chan team up for a very unusual Chinese fantasy blockbuster, which should at least generate some interest based on the curiosity factor alone. That being said, WandaVision and Raya and the Last Dragon look poised to dominate the weekend, although action aficionados should go out of their way to give Boss Level a watch as well, because they definitely won’t be left disappointed.