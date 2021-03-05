Everything Coming To Netflix, Disney Plus, Hulu, Prime And HBO Max This Weekend
It’s Friday, and you know what that means. Not only have a raft of new titles arrived on VOD to occupy eyeballs over the weekend, but the various streaming services (Netflix, Disney Plus, Hulu, etc.) on offer have a huge amount of exciting exclusives, originals, cult favorites and stone cold classics on the way between now and Sunday, too.
March 2021 is looking like one of the most stacked months ever in the history of the streaming wars, and this weekend proves it in a microcosm. Not only is the WandaVision finale on Disney Plus from today, but Walt Disney Animation returns with Raya and the Last Dragon, looking to keep the Mouse House’s hot streak of acclaimed animations going.
Prime Video, meanwhile, debuts long-awaited Eddie Murphy comedy sequel Coming 2 America, while Hulu drops Frank Grillo and Mel Gibson’s Boss Level, a balls to the wall actioner with more than a hint of Groundhog Day. There’s plenty more than that, too, and you can check out the full list of this weekend’s new streaming arrivals below.
March 5
NETFLIX
City of Ghosts — NETFLIX FAMILY
Dogwashers — NETFLIX FILM
Nevenka: Breaking the Silence — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
Pokémon Journeys: The Series: Part 4 — NETFLIX FAMILY
Sentinelle — NETFLIX FILM
DISNEY+
WandaVision – Finale
Raya and the Last Dragon – Premier Access Debut ($30)
Disney Secrets of Sulphur Springs: Time Warped
Garfield: A Tail of Two Kitties
Heartland Docs, DVM (s2)
HBO MAX
No Matarás (Aka Cross The Line), 2021 (HBO)
Re:ZERO -Starting Life in Another World – Season 2 (Dubbed, episodes 14-25) (Crunchyroll Collection)
HULU
Boss Level: Film Premiere (Hulu Original)
Ammonite (2020)
Beirut (2018)
Iron Mask (2019)
PRIME VIDEO
Coming 2 America – Amazon Original Movie (2021)
March 6
HBO MAX
12 oz. Mouse, Season 3
Lost Resort
Rocky, 1975 (HBO)
Rocky Balboa, 2006 (HBO)
Rocky II, 1979 (HBO)
Rocky III, 1982 (HBO)
Rocky IV, 1985 (HBO)
Rocky V, 1990 (HBO)
HULU
Storks (2016)
Triggered (2020)
March 7
HULU
Proxima (2019)
The first six installments in the Rocky franchise are also coming to HBO Max, while Hulu is set to unleash the fascinatingly bizarre Iron Mask, which sees Arnold Schwarzenegger and Jackie Chan team up for a very unusual Chinese fantasy blockbuster, which should at least generate some interest based on the curiosity factor alone. That being said, WandaVision and Raya and the Last Dragon look poised to dominate the weekend, although action aficionados should go out of their way to give Boss Level a watch as well, because they definitely won’t be left disappointed.
Comments