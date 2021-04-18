Everything Coming To Netflix, Disney Plus, Prime, Hulu And HBO Max This Week
The last couple of weeks of any given month aren’t typically well known for delivering a steady flow of high profile fresh additions to streaming, but clearly Netflix, Disney Plus, HBO Max, Amazon and Hulu didn’t get the memo, because there’s a veritable bounty of heavy hitters both new and old coming to the ‘Big Five’ over the next seven days.
In terms of originals, Netflix has big budget fantasy show Shadow and Bone and the latest documentary from David Attenborough on the way before the week is out, while Disney Plus boasts the next episode of nostalgia-driven sequel series The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers and the finale of the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s The Falcon and the Winter Soldier.
Meanwhile, over on HBO Max, there’s this little thing called Mortal Kombat, which is looking to roundhouse kick its way to both the top of the box office and viewership charts, and you can check out the full list of incoming titles below.
NETFLIX
Released April 19
Miss Sloane
PJ Masks: Season 3
Released April 20
Izzy’s Koala World: Season 2 *NETFLIX FAMILY
Released April 21
Zero *NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Released April 22
Life in Color with David Attenborough *NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
Stowaway *NETFLIX FILM
Released April 23
Heroes: Silence and Rock & Roll
Shadow and Bone *NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Tell Me When *NETFLIX FILM
DISNEY PLUS
Released April 22
Secrets of the Whales (Premiere) *Disney+ Original
Released April 23
Baby’s Day Out
Being the Queen
Big Shot – Episode 102 “The Marvyn Korn Eﬀect” *Disney+ Original
Disney Junior Puppy Dog Pals (S3)
Disney Liv and Maddie (S1–4)
Disney My Music Story: Sukimaswitch
The Falcon and The Winter Soldier *Disney+ Original
The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers – Episode 105 “Cherry Picker” *Disney+ Original
HULU
Released April 20
Sasquatch: Documentary Series Premiere (Hulu Original)
Released April 21
Cruel Summer: Series Premiere (Freeform)
Released April 22
Greta Thunberg: A Year to Change the World: Documentary Premiere (PBS)
Released April 23
The Place of No Words (2020)
Released April 25
Wild Mountain Thyme (2021)
AMAZON
Released April 20
Carol (IMDb TV)
Released April 21
Merantau (2010)
Muay Thai Giant (2011)
The Hero Of Color City (2014)
Venus And Serena (2013)
Released April 26
The Artist (2012)
HBO MAX
Released April 20
Real Sports with Bryant Gumbel (HBO)
Released April 22
1,2,3 All Eyes On Me, 2020(HBO)
First Ladies, 2020
Princess Cut, 2020 (HBO)
Rizo, 2020 (HBO)
Released April 23
A Black Lady Sketch Show, Season 2 Premiere (HBO)
El Robo Del Siglo (Aka Heist Of The Century) (HBO)
Mortal Kombat, Warner Bros. Film Premiere, 2021
Released April 24
Dreamgirls, 2006 (HBO)
Underrated political thriller Miss Sloane is headed to Netflix, Hulu gets its hands on the absolutely bonkers romantic drama Wild Mountain Thyme, and The Raid director Gareth Evans’ feature debut Merentau is arriving on Amazon along with The Artist, the black-and-white prestige favorite that nabbed five Academy Awards back in 2012 including Best Picture, Best Director and Best Actor.
Naturally, all eyes will no doubt be on The Falcon and the Winter Soldier and Mortal Kombat, but there’s still plenty to keep you busy for the next few days. Tell us, though, what do you plan on watching on Netflix, Disney Plus and the rest this week? Let us know down below.
