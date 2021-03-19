Everything Coming To Netflix, Disney Plus, Prime, Hulu And HBO Max This Weekend

Naturally, everyone is still obsessing over Zack Snyder’s Justice League, which premiered on HBO Max yesterday and appears to have lived up to the almost impossible levels of hype and expectation that had surrounded it ever since the mythical Snyder Cut was first confirmed to be heading to the small screen last year.

However, there’s already been another major superhero project released onto streaming, with Disney Plus’ second Marvel Cinematic Universe series The Falcon and the Winter Soldier debuting this morning, just two weeks after the reality-bending conclusion of WandaVision. Early reactions have been hugely positive, and the world’s most popular franchise continues to do no wrong in the eyes of fans.

This being the weekend, though, there are a number of big titles coming to the various platforms on offer over the next few days, and we’ve gathered together every new addition headed to Netflix, Disney Plus, HBO Max, Prime Video and Hulu across Friday and Saturday (nothing is being added on Sunday), as you can see below.

March 19

NETFLIX

Alien TV: Season 2 — NETFLIX FAMILY

Country Comfort — NETFLIX FAMILY

Formula 1: Drive to Survive: Season 3 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Sky Rojo — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

DISNEY+

The Falcon and the Winter Soldier – Series Premiere

Disney Big Hero 6 The Series (s3)

Disney Secrets of Sulphur Springs: If I Could Turn Back Time

Mexico Untamed (s1)

HBO MAX

A Tiny Audience, Season 2 Premiere (HBO)

HULU

Hunter Hunter (2020)

PRIME VIDEO

Words On Bathroom Walls (2020)

March 20

NETFLIX

Jiu Jitsu (2020)



HBO MAX

Beverly Hills Cop, 1984 (HBO)

Beverly Hills Cop II, 1987 (HBO)

Beverly Hills Cop III, 1994 (HBO)

HULU

Catfish: The TV Show: Complete Season 8 (MTV)

Sleeper hit status could easily fall to Netflix’s Sky Rojo, which marks the latest series from the team behind global phenomenon Money Heist, while Eddie Murphy’s recent resurgence on streaming with Dolemite Is My Name and Coming 2 America might be more than enough to entice HBO Max subscribers to either reacquaint themselves with his Beverly Hills Cop trilogy or binge it out for the first time, especially with the fourth installment having recently pitched up at Netflix after spending decades in development hell.

But tell us, what will you be streaming this weekend? Let us know down below.