Netflix Announces Tons Of Great New Titles For November

The coming months are going to be fascinating ones for Netflix, as the perennial streaming giant has to compete with Disney Plus and Apple TV+. As usual, though, the company’s releasing some new original content next month while also introducing a few Christmas titles into the mix ahead of December.

Some highlights for November include the third season of The Crown, and the streaming premiere of Martin Scorsese’s The Irishman. In addition, we’re getting new episodes of animated hits such as She-Ra and the Princesses of Power, and the second installment of the cult British series The End of the F***king World.

At present, though, there doesn’t seem to be a large number of recent movie additions outside of Netflix originals, perhaps owing to the service’s ongoing commitment to its own content in the face of Apple TV+ launching on November 1st and Disney Plus making its much-anticipated bow on November 12th, which will bring with it the premiere of The Mandalorian, which is already getting strong notices.

In any case, you can browse the currently confirmed list of what’s coming to Netflix in November down below, courtesy of What’s On Netflix:

November 1st: 100% Hotter (Season 1) – Makeover British reality show.

– Makeover British reality show. A Remarkable Tale – Spanish movie about the residents of a town who get a culture shock when a group of migrants move in.

– Spanish movie about the residents of a town who get a culture shock when a group of migrants move in. Ad Vitam (Season 1) – French sci-fi series about a future where everyone lives forever but there’s been a rise in suicides.

– French sci-fi series about a future where everyone lives forever but there’s been a rise in suicides. American Son – Netflix original movie about a missing teenager

Netflix original movie about a missing teenager Apache Warrior (2017) – Documentary on pilots of Apache helicopters.

– Documentary on pilots of Apache helicopters. Atypical (Season 3) – The popular Netflix comedy returns for a third season and sees the main character head off to college.

– The popular Netflix comedy returns for a third season and sees the main character head off to college. Christmas Survival (2018) – British comedy movie about a dysfunctional family spending Christmas together.

– British comedy movie about a dysfunctional family spending Christmas together. Drive (2019) – Indian movie about a notorious thief allying with a street racer.

– Indian movie about a notorious thief allying with a street racer. Elliot the Littlest Reindeer (2018) – Animated Christmas movie about Blitzen, one of Santa’s reindeer announcing his retirement.

– Animated Christmas movie about Blitzen, one of Santa’s reindeer announcing his retirement. Euphoria / Euforia (2018) – Italian movie about two brothers reuniting and spending time and getting to know each other.

– Italian movie about two brothers reuniting and spending time and getting to know each other. Fire in Paradise (2019) – Documentary on the 2018 Camp Fire that took place in Paradise, California.

– Documentary on the 2018 Camp Fire that took place in Paradise, California. Hache (Season 1) – Spanish thriller series set in 1960s Barcelona.

– Spanish thriller series set in 1960s Barcelona. Hello Ninja (Season 1) – New animated kids series about mini-Ninjas.

– New animated kids series about mini-Ninjas. Holiday in the Wild (2019) – Rob Lowe stars in this Christmas family drama about a marriage that ends abruptly and the honeymoon that follows.

– Rob Lowe stars in this Christmas family drama about a marriage that ends abruptly and the honeymoon that follows. How To Be A Latin Lover (2017) – Comedy starring Rob Lowe, Kristen Bell, and Salma Hayek is about a man who made a career of seducing older women moving in with his estranged sister.

– Comedy starring Rob Lowe, Kristen Bell, and Salma Hayek is about a man who made a career of seducing older women moving in with his estranged sister. Maid-Sama! (Season 1) – New anime about an all-boys school that suddenly allows girls to enter.

– New anime about an all-boys school that suddenly allows girls to enter. Mars (Season 2) – National Geographic’s huge series that mixes documentary with fiction as our team continues their voyage on Mars.

– National Geographic’s huge series that mixes documentary with fiction as our team continues their voyage on Mars. Queer Eye: We’re in Japan! (Season 1) – The fab five head to Japan for more makeovers.

– The fab five head to Japan for more makeovers. Santa Girl (2019) – Jennifer Stone stars in this Christmas movie about Santa’s daughter who is sent to college for a semester.

– Jennifer Stone stars in this Christmas movie about Santa’s daughter who is sent to college for a semester. Spitfire: The Plane that Saved the World – Documentary on the famous British WW2 plane

– Documentary on the famous British WW2 plane The Christmas Trap (2018) – Family short movie.

– Family short movie. The Deep (Season 3) – Kids animated series about the adventures of a family of underwater explorers.

– Kids animated series about the adventures of a family of underwater explorers. The King (2019) – Timothee Chalamet stars in this historical drama movie epic.

– Timothee Chalamet stars in this historical drama movie epic. The Man Without Gravity (2019) – Italian comedy about a grown-up who defies gravity.

– Italian comedy about a grown-up who defies gravity. The Tuxedo (2002) – Jackie Chan stars in this comedy action movie about a chauffeur who takes a secret agent’s place by equipping a tuxedo full of gadgets.

– Jackie Chan stars in this comedy action movie about a chauffeur who takes a secret agent’s place by equipping a tuxedo full of gadgets. True: Drabbleapple Harvest (2019) – Kids animated Christmas special

– Kids animated Christmas special We Are The Wave (Season 1) – German political teen drama about classmates leading a revolt. November 4th: The Devil Next Door (Limited Docu-series) – Crime docu-series that looks at the trial of an ex-Naxi death camp guard. November 5th: The End of the F***ing World (Season 2) – Season 2 of the British dark comedy about two abnormal people going on adventures.

– Season 2 of the British dark comedy about two abnormal people going on adventures. She-Ra and the Princesses of Power (Season 4) – A new outing for She-Ra. November 8th: Busted! (Season 2) – The Korean gameshow which brings together celebrities to solve a murder mystery.

– The Korean gameshow which brings together celebrities to solve a murder mystery. Green Eggs and Ham (Season 1) – The kids animated series adaptation of the famous Dr. Suess book.

– The kids animated series adaptation of the famous Dr. Suess book. The Great British Baking Show: Holiday Special (Season 2) – Two-episode holiday specials of the British baking competition show.

– Two-episode holiday specials of the British baking competition show. Wild District / Distrito Salvaje (Season 2) – Colombian crime drama returns for a second season. November 9th: Little Things (Season 3) – Indian comedy series about a modern couple where one moves far away and the relationship strains. November 12th: Harvey Girls Forever! (Season 3) – Dreamworks’ third outing for the Harvey Street Kids.

– Dreamworks’ third outing for the Harvey Street Kids. Jeff Garlin: Our Man in Chicago (2019) – Stand-up special from Jeff Garlin who is known for Curb Your Enthusiasm. November 15th: GO! The Unforgettable Party (2019) – Spanish musical Christmas special

– Spanish musical Christmas special Earthquake Bird (2019) – Alicia Vikander stars in this mystery movie.

– Alicia Vikander stars in this mystery movie. El club (Season 1) – Spanish drama series

– Spanish drama series Klaus (2019) – Animated feature film for the holiday season.

– Animated feature film for the holiday season. Llama Llama (Season 2) – The kids animated series about a Llama and his mom returns.

– The kids animated series about a Llama and his mom returns. The Toys That Made Us (Season 3) – A new batch of episodes of the docuseries that looks into your favorite childhood toys.

– A new batch of episodes of the docuseries that looks into your favorite childhood toys. The Stranded (Season 1) – Thai fantasy drama

– Thai fantasy drama The Yard (Part 2) – The new batch of episodes of the Turkish prison drama.

November 17th: The Crown (Season 3) – Netflix’s flagship drama series which sees a change of cast and continues documenting the Queen of the United Kingdom’s reign. November 19th: Iliza Shlesinger: Unveiled (2019) – The fifth stand-up special from female comedian Iliza Shlesinger. November 21st: The Knight Before Christmas (2019) – The second Netflix Christmas movie featuring Vanessa Hudgens. November 22nd: Dolly Parton’s Heartstrings (Season 1) – Anthology series looking into the meaning and back story to some of Dolly Parton’s biggest hits.

– Anthology series looking into the meaning and back story to some of Dolly Parton’s biggest hits. High Seas / Alta Mar (Season 2) – Spanish period drama series about a series of murders on a cruise ship.

– Spanish period drama series about a series of murders on a cruise ship. Nailed It! Holiday (Season 2) – Competition series that gets glammed up for Christmas. November 26th: Super Monsters: Save Christmas (2019) – Kids animated Christmas special.

– Kids animated Christmas special. True: Winter Wishes (2019) – Kids animated Christmas special. November 27th: The Irishman (2019) – Martin Scorsese’s Netflix epic arriving just in time for Thanksgiving. November 28th: Merry Happy Whatever (Season 1) – Eight episodes of a brand new comedy series starring Dennis Quaid.

– Eight episodes of a brand new comedy series starring Dennis Quaid. The Dragon Prince (Season 3) – Another outing for the fantastic animated kids show. November 29th: Sugar Rush Christmas (Season 1) – Special reality series of the baking competition show.

So, a particularly busy month for Netflix as it gears up for more streaming competition from Apple and Disney. Going forward, execs will be hoping that they can arrest some worrying value drops in 2019, as well as the loss of The Office and Friends to rival streamers from Universal and WarnerMedia. In this context, the continued draw of exclusive programs like Stranger Things and The Crown will be key parts of Netflix maintaining its position as the heavyweight on-demand platform.

Tell us, though, what titles from the Netflix November list are you particularly looking forward to, and do you plan on adding any of the new streaming platforms to your monthly subscriptions? Let us know down below.