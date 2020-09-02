Scrapped Concept Art For The Flash Reveals Flashpoint Batman

With all of the talk surrounding the impending returns of both Michael Keaton and Ben Affleck as Batman, the Flash has found himself in danger of becoming the forgotten man of his own solo movie. The project has been in development since October 2014 and star Ezra Miller has remained the only constant throughout, as countless writers and directors signed on over the years only to swiftly drop out.

There was even speculation that Miller might not end up being involved, with Warner Bros. reportedly coming very close to giving the 27 year-old his marching orders following the huge backlash that greeted a viral video of the actor choking out a female fan. However, it appears that the Fantastic Beasts star is safe for now, and The Flash looks to be moving full steam ahead.

Even though there’s already two Caped Crusaders confirmed for the movie, speculation has run rampant over the last few months that Jeffrey Dean Morgan could reprise his Batman V Superman: Dawn of Justice cameo as Thomas Wayne and suit up as the Flashpoint version of the Dark Knight. And while it remains to be seen if that’ll happen, new concept art from an earlier version of the project has been revealed by artist Jerad S. Marantz and it certainly appears as though Flashpoint Batman was intended to be a part of the story in a previous life.

Seth Grahame-Smith, Rick Famuyiwa and John Francis Daley and Jonathan Goldstein were all attached to the director’s chair before current incumbent Andy Muschietti, so it shouldn’t come as a surprise that at least one of them had toyed with the idea of Flashpoint Batman. Muschietti is already much further along the development process though than any of his predecessors managed to get, and with plot details out in the open and casting starting to come together, it looks like The Flash is finally about to take flight, whether there ends up being three Batmen or not.