The Conjuring 3 Star Says The Movie Will Release Next Year No Matter What

The theatrical business has been hit incredibly hard by the Coronavirus pandemic, with the industry having been on its knees since March, and there’s no sign of recovery in the immediate future, either. The biggest chain in the United States have already admitted that they could run out of money by the end of the year, while the United Kingdom’s Cineworld have shut their doors indefinitely after only being reopened for a couple of months.

Cinemas can’t return to normality if there’s nothing for audiences to go and see, and the vast majority of major releases have been pulled from the calendar. Even if there aren’t any more delays, there are still only a handful of upcoming titles that have the potential to draw people back to the multiplex in big numbers, but based on the disappointing performance of Christopher Nolan’s Tenet, there’s no guarantee that it’ll happen.

The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It stood every chance of being 2020’s biggest horror movie at the box office, but fans will now have to wait until June 2021 to see what supernatural threat Ed and Lorraine Warren will be forced to deal with next. Star Patrick Wilson recently took to social media, though, and admitted that the third installment is arriving next year no matter what, as you can see below.

Covid be damned, we are gonna bring C3 to you guys in ‘21! https://t.co/CTr72jlJbG — patrick wilson (@patrickwilson73) October 26, 2020

Jason Blum made similar comments about Halloween Kills a couple of weeks back, and surely things will have returned to something approximating business as usual by the time we reach next summer and The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It debuts. That being said, 2020 has been far from a typical year, so even more unexpected twists and turns definitely can’t be ruled out just yet.