Conspiracy theories run rampant after Kevin Feige’s most trusted lieutenant exits Marvel Studios

Shockwaves were sent through the entire industry yesterday when it was announced that Victoria Alonso – a serious power player at Marvel Studios and arguably Kevin Feige‘s single most trusted lieutenant – had departed the comic book conglomerate after a 17 year-stint dealing with spandex and superheroes.

As the President of Physical, Post Production, VFX and Animation at Marvel, the sheer length of her job title alone would lead you to believe that her loss is going to be another devastating blow for a franchise that’s already been coming under sustained fire for churning out a succession of disappointing film and television titles, but that may not be the case.

In fact, the opposite could be true depending entirely on who you want to believe, with various conspiracy theories already running rampant about the who, what, when, where, and why of Alonso’s sudden departure from the comforting bosom of the Marvel Cinematic Universe after almost two decades of servitude.

Watch the trades very closely people. Victoria Alonzo's position at #MarvelStudios was created for her at time of success when the studio didn't need it. I would be shocked if the position still exists with a new face replacing her.https://t.co/zLqxGQW4Jh — Script Doctor (@ScriptDoctorPHD) March 21, 2023

I also know Victoria Alonso had some WACK quotes. She was very much a part of the Identity Politics camp, even saying X-Men shouldn't be the name because there are female X-Men. Right, wrong, or indifferent; you gotta understand that is fuel on the fire these days… — The Den of Nerds (@TheDenofNerds) March 20, 2023

victoria alonso was one of the people pushing for queer rep in the mcu the most so i’m definitely a little worried about the future of the franchise when it comes to that 😀 — jake! (@amatwstature) March 20, 2023

SO many VFX sources have told me Victoria Alonso was singularly responsible for Marvel's toxic work environment: a kingmaker who rewarded unquestioning fealty with an avalanche of work, but who also maintained the blacklist that kept FX pros wild eyed with fear — Chris Lee (@__ChrisLee) March 20, 2023

Bob Iger and Marvel Studios have clearly listened to the criticism and feedback. Projects are being delayed for more polish and refining, Victoria Alonso has parted ways, who as we now know was behind the VFX crunch. Interesting developments all around pic.twitter.com/z6Pv6fHl2x — That REDACTED Guy #NWH (@REDACTEDSpider) March 20, 2023

I love how people are blaming Victoria Alonso for making Marvel "woke," telling us that they know absolutely nothing about Marvel. — Don Kaye (@donkaye) March 21, 2023

While no reasons have been officially given for her exit as of yet, you can bet your bottom dollar on countless dots being tenuously connected until we get a definitive answer. It could prove to be either a colossal blow or a heartening victory for the Multiverse Saga and the MCU at large to have Alonso shuffled towards the discard pile, but we’ll just have to wait and see.

On the plus side, the myriad of theories and rampant speculation to have taken over the social media discourse will at least tide us over in the interim until the truth is allowed to break free and make itself heard.