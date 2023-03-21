Conspiracy theories run rampant after Kevin Feige’s most trusted lieutenant exits Marvel Studios
Shockwaves were sent through the entire industry yesterday when it was announced that Victoria Alonso – a serious power player at Marvel Studios and arguably Kevin Feige‘s single most trusted lieutenant – had departed the comic book conglomerate after a 17 year-stint dealing with spandex and superheroes.
As the President of Physical, Post Production, VFX and Animation at Marvel, the sheer length of her job title alone would lead you to believe that her loss is going to be another devastating blow for a franchise that’s already been coming under sustained fire for churning out a succession of disappointing film and television titles, but that may not be the case.
In fact, the opposite could be true depending entirely on who you want to believe, with various conspiracy theories already running rampant about the who, what, when, where, and why of Alonso’s sudden departure from the comforting bosom of the Marvel Cinematic Universe after almost two decades of servitude.
While no reasons have been officially given for her exit as of yet, you can bet your bottom dollar on countless dots being tenuously connected until we get a definitive answer. It could prove to be either a colossal blow or a heartening victory for the Multiverse Saga and the MCU at large to have Alonso shuffled towards the discard pile, but we’ll just have to wait and see.
On the plus side, the myriad of theories and rampant speculation to have taken over the social media discourse will at least tide us over in the interim until the truth is allowed to break free and make itself heard.