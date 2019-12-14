Constantine Reboot Reportedly In Development With The Batman Writer

A Constantine reboot is now in the works at Warner Bros. with our sources – the same ones who revealed that Viola Davis would return in The Suicide Squad and that Black Adam will be in Shazam! 3, both of which have since been confirmed – telling us that Mattson Tomlin (co-writer of The Batman) will pen the script for this new take on the character.

Apparently, Warner Bros. is keen to have Keanu Reeves return to the role of John Constantine as well but it seems the actor himself isn’t 100% sure yet about heading back to the world of angels and demons that he last visited in 2005, in the original film based upon the titular character. While that movie was praised for its visuals and stylish direction, it also suffered criticism from fans for deviating from the source material too much.

Still, we’re told the studio definitely wants Reeves if he’s willing to sign on and again, this would be a reboot. Which means it would feature a different take on the character than we saw in the 2005 movie. And given that this intel comes to us from the same sources who also told us a Green Lantern show was headed to HBO Max, we have no reason to doubt it.

Created by legendary comic book writer Alan Moore, Constantine first showed up as a supporting character in The Saga of Swamp Thing #37 (June 1985) under DC Comics before getting his own spinoff. A chain-smoking, deeply cynical warlock detective, he fights a never-ending battle against the forces of hell that seek to overtake the Earth. Over the years, Constantine has made several appearances in DC animation and live-action media and apart from the 2005 feature’s take on the character, we currently have another live-action version who appears in the Arrowverse.

Of course, along with Reeves’ resurgent popularity in recent times, there’s also been a surge in the revival of his previous works. After all, he’s already slated to appear in the fourth installment of the Matrix series, apart from his commitment to the next John Wick sequel and another Bill and Ted flick on the way, too. If he decides to hop back into the role of Constantine once again as well, it’ll be a chance to rectify some of the shortcomings that the original movie was perceived to have by fans.