Corey Feldman would love to do a ‘Goonies’ sequel

Goonies never say die, and when it comes to a sequel to the 1985 smash hit, neither does Corey Feldman. A legend of ’80s Hollywood, Feldman is one of the most beloved actors of his time. With starring roles in movies like Gremlins, Stand by Me, The Lost Boys, and The Goonies — Feldman could do no wrong.

Pile on his more recent projects Corbin Nash and 13 Fanboy, and it’s clear that no one has had a career quite like Corey Feldman. In a recent interview on The Drew Barrymore Show, Corey spoke to Drew about his love for The Goonies and a potential sequel.

During the in-depth interview, Corey Feldman talks about his time in show business, struggles from over the years, and of course — the long awaited sequel to The Goonies. Which — according to the actor — has been listed on IMDb for more than 20 years.

“Listen, back when Dick (Richard Donner) was alive, we were all pining for it. In fact Sean (Astin) and I actually wrote a treatment at one point, and we presented it to Dick and Steven (Spielberg’s) Assistant, and Chris (Columbus) — and they loved it, but they said it was too expensive at the time. Which I didn’t understand. I’m like ‘If you’re gonna do a sequel to this movie, it’s got to be expensive.'”

Who knows if those crazy kids from the Goon Docks will ever end up returning to the silver screen for another wild adventure, but much like the Goonies themselves, we won’t be saying die anytime soon.