Recently, the Titans and Doom Patrol television shows were announced to be at their ends. Several people expressed anger with newfound D.C. co-leader James Gunn about the news, though he claims it was not up to him. On the plus side, he has the power to bring some of the performers into the new version of the franchise, but how likely is that to happen?

To begin with, it is of course possible. As we have seen on the Marvel side of the superhero industrial complex, bringing back older actors-even those from box office duds-can net big returns. Black Adam star Dwayne Johnson has hinted he and other characters from the fragmented era of the former DCEU screen adaptations could return. After learning Gunn would not be using his character in the planned “chapters” of the franchise, Johnson did say that Multiversal installments could be a possibility down the road. That leaves a clear opening for the Titans and Doom Patrol casts to return to the screen.

With every ray of sunshine, there must also be a dark cloud.

On the other side of the coin, things could change if Warner Bros. Discovery has more troubles with its business. The company is reportedly bleeding money. While Gunn and co-DC Films head Peter Safran do have power, they also report directly to the new company leader, David Zaslav. He has shown a willingness to turf anything he thinks may not turn a profit in order to improve the company. If movies begin to bomb at the box office, or the broader economy tanks, people and projects could be trimmed in order to cut costs.

Where does that leave the casts of Titans and Doom Patrol? Nothing is official as of now, but Gunn has said news on the DCU’s 10-year plan will arrive soon. Until then, fans only have hope and the loud and whiny screams of people who love Zack Snyder, whose time with DC appears done forever. Seriously, no Snyderverse will ever get restored under a reign of a CEO who reads box office receipts like a Bible.