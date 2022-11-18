James Gunn says he and Peter Safran will soon unveil their DC plans to Warner Bros.

James Gunn is confirming a key bit of information about some of the behind-the-scenes machinations at DC Studios, which he runs as an executive alongside Peter Safran for Warner Bros. Discovery.

As We Got This Covered previously reported, a news article surfaced citing anonymous insiders that no set plans are currently in place for the Henry Cavill Superman follow-up film, but the search may still be on for a writer and director. However, the article said the overall plan for the DC Universe is currently being fine-tuned by Gunn and Safran. As The Wrap explained,

“No one knows what the long range plan is, except for Gunn and Safran who have been at their new posts for less than three weeks. However, according to the insider, Gunn and Safran’s long range plan should be revealed in the next two months.”

Now, Gunn is confirming at least one aspect of The Wrap article. As one fan asked him on Twitter,

“@TheWrap just reported you and Safran are planning to reveal the new DC plans in the next 2 months, is that true?”

@TheWrap just reported you and Safran are planning to reveal the new DC plans in the next 2 months, is that true? — The Flick Pec (@gimitko) November 18, 2022

Gunn replied: “Yes, that is true (revealing it to the wbd team).”

Yes, that is true (revealing it to the wbd team) — James Gunn (@JamesGunn) November 18, 2022

Gunn’s response seems to indicate he and Safran’s pitch to WBD about the rollout of the DCU would be an internal unveiling, rather than a public road map like we’ve seen with Marvel’s Phases. However, maybe a road map-type reveal could be in store for DC at next year’s San Diego Comic-Con.

What’s even more interesting than Gunn’s response about the future DC is the underlying implication that he has seemingly lent credibility to the anonymous insider sources in The Wrap article. Could this mean a sequel to Man of Steel is truly way more in the distance than fans initially hoped, as the article implies? Only time will tell.