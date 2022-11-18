Henry Cavill’s Superman return may not be as straightforward as we’ve been led to believe

Everything seemed to be lining up for Henry Cavill to return as Superman. A cameo in Black Adam brought the character back to the forefront of everyone’s mind. Also, Cavill’s departure from The Witcher seemed to signal he was freeing up his schedule for… something. Turns out that may not be the case.

The Wrap talked to “numerous insiders” and revealed that while the desire for a new Superman film is obviously very high, there are no current plans to make one. There’s no writer or director involved and Cavill hasn’t signed anything binding him to return to the part.

In fact, the project isn’t really doing anything at all. However, the new DCU bosses James Gunn and Peter Safran are fairly busy figuring out how the universe will be laid out in the next decade.

There’s no way Superman isn’t going to be a big part of the future plans, but will it be Cavill? Even Amy Adams, who played Lois Lane in the 2013 movie “Man of Steel” seemed to hint we could see more Cavill in the cape.

“Isn’t it exciting?” she said when asked about Cavill’s potential return. While she seemed to think it was a done deal, there are no signs that that’s the case. Cavill himself told Screen Rant that he would love to keep playing Superman.

“There is so much in the way of conversations to be had. Obviously, I have a very close connection to the character. And there is something extraordinarily special about him; extraordinarily special about his capacity to give and to love. I don’t mean romantically; I mean his love for Earth and for the people who live here, and to make people feel powerful — to make people feel like Superman themselves.”

Dwayne Johnson, who plays Black Adam, has been vocal about his desire for a team-up or vs. movie with both Superman and Black Adam.

There are also rumors that Cavill could turn in up the upcoming The Flash movie next year. We’ll keep you posted on this one.