James Gunn confirms he has the power to bring ‘Titans’ and ‘Doom Patrol’ stars back to the DCU

DC fans, who’ve unfortunately had to become hardened to bad news over the past few months, were hit with another disappointing update this week in the form of the news that both Titans and Doom Patrol will be ending with their current fourth seasons. The HBO Max original series have developed fierce followings over the years, so there’s been an outpouring of grief online over the two shows becoming the latest casualties of Warner Bros. Discovery’s wipeout of its streaming exclusives.

One person who isn’t to blame for the double cancellation is James Gunn, who famously took over as the new co-CEO of DC Studios alongside Peter Safran in late 2022. The Peacemaker creator quickly set the story straight on how the ax was already swinging for both Titans and DP before he and Safran had even got their feet under their desks. However, he has since offered folks a glimmer of hope by confirming that he has the power to bring the HBO Max heroes back into the DCU… should he want to.

When questioned if he has the “jurisdiction” to “incorporate” those shows into his DCU, Gunn responded that he and Safran have free reign to cherry-pick whichever “characters/performers playing those characters” from Titans and DP they want to, although he once again maintained that they don’t have the ability to “keep any TV show running indefinitely.”

Sure, Andy. What characters/performers playing those characters we keep in the DCU would be my and Peter’s call. But that doesn’t mean we can keep any TV show running indefinitely. — James Gunn (@JamesGunn) January 26, 2023

Gunn is clearly learning from the politician-like answers his former Marvel boss Kevin Feige is always handing out as this is a very diplomatic, non-committal response, neither confirming nor denying that the Titans and Doom Patrol casts could make a comeback in his DCU. While we wait for hard evidence to the contrary, then, loyal fans can keep on dreaming that we’ll see more from Brenton Thwaites as Nightwing, Brendan Fraser as Robot-Man, and the rest at some point on our screens.