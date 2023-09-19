Could ‘Killers 2’ with Ashton Kutcher ever reach fruition, and more importantly, should it?

Watching Killers rise to the number two spot on Netflix’s Top 10 feels like déjà vu. Its re-emergence in 2023 and its initial success in 2010 share a common catalyst: Ashton Kutcher.

This article explores how the uncanny influence of its lead actor managed to catapult Killers to theatrical and streaming success in two different decades.

Star-Power and Killers’ Lasting Legacy

Photo by Christian Jentz/Gamma-Rapho via Getty Images

The past and current success of Killers seems to ride the massive waves of controversy occasionally created by its leading man. Shortly after its theatrical release, allegations of infidelity involving Ashton and his then-wife, Demi Moore, found their way into the pages of Star Magazine. He responded by publishing a strongly worded denial on social media.

I think Star magazine calling me a "cheater" qualifies as defamation of character. I hope my lawyer agrees. — ashton kutcher (@aplusk) September 1, 2010

Eventually, an indiscreet night at Danny Masterson’s bachelor party culminated in marriage-ending headlines. However, the bad press generated a good box office for the star. Despite Killers’ flimsy plot and an astonishing lack of originality, the movie earned a global gross of $98.1 million against a production budget of $75 million. Ashton’s appeal and the scandal surrounding him played a pivotal role in its relative success.

Controversy is King

Photo by Lalo Yasky/Getty Images

Fast forward to 2023, and a fresh scandal involving Ashton and his current wife, Mila Kunis. The couple is facing a backlash from the public due to their contentious letters seeking leniency for Danny Masterson. Like clockwork, Killers has once again found its audience, baffling critics who universally panned the movie. Once again, his magnetism and a media debacle drive interest in the film. Its resurgence poses the intriguing question: might Ashton return for a sequel?

What Is Killers About?

Screen capture. YouTube.

Killers tells the story of Jen Kornfeldt (Katherine Heigl), a woman who travels to the sun-drenched shores of southern France to recover from a difficult break-up. During the trip, she falls in love with Spencer Aimes (Kutcher), the man of her dreams. They marry and settle down in an idyllic suburb. However, an attempted assassination shatters their idyllic life, and Spencer must come clean about his past. He reveals he is a professional assassin and lets Jen know there is a bounty on him. Killer is a chronicle of clichés told with stunningly awful dialogue. Case in point: “Let’s just say I work for the blah blah blah, and they gave me a license to blah.” Ironically, “blah” was critics’ go-to descriptor to warn viewers about the perceived mind-numbing tedium of Killers. Yet, despite the lambasting, the movie did surprisingly well.

The Comfort of Simplicity Amid Life’s Complexities

via Lionsgate

Killers is an unpretentious action-comedy that offers the simple pleasures of laughter and love amid some high-octane scenes. Like Ashton Kutcher, Katherine Heigl was a household name in 2010, ensuring that the movie would at least pique the interest of fans. Then as now, it was released in a time of economic instability and the film’s predictability was just what the doctor ordered.

Killers‘ endgame is not social commentary or offers profound insights into human nature. Its sole mission is to entertain. It is a star-driven film willing to meet the needs of film fans who like a bit of silly fun now and then.

Why Killers Captivates Audiences

Screen capture. YouTube.

Killers’ success never fails to baffle the naysayers because they don’t understand the cinematic palate of the rom-com fans. Ashton’s razor-sharp business acumen makes it easy to forget that a film like Killers is on-brand for him because it’s silly fun with a good-looking guy. What’s not to like?

A simple glance at Ashton’s IMdB movie credits reveals a pattern in the roles that propelled him to stardom: beautiful moron Jesse Montgomery in Dude, Where’s My Car?; daft hunk Kelso on That 70s Show; and pretty boy prankster-in-chief on Punk’d. Movie fans seem unconcerned with the substance of his films because back in 2010, Ashton was shamelessly self-indulgent eye candy whether he wore a trucker hat or a tuxedo. He was the real-life version of the character Drew Baird (Jon Hamm) from the “The Bubble” episode of 30 Rock. Thus, many movie lovers are content with feel-good escapism wrapped in a handsome yet relatable package. No matter how absurd and derivative his movies are, Ashton invariably ends up laughing all the way to the bank.

For this reason, despite being savaged by critics, Killers enjoyed moderate success at the box office. The film earned $15.8 million during its opening weekend due to the popularity of its lead actor. At the time, Ashton was half of a Hollywood power couple and a prominent presence on the hottest social media app back in 2010, Twitter. Even amidst negative press, seeing him continues to evoke fond memories for his fans, who are shame-watching Killers in droves despite his ethically elastic support of Masterson.

Conclusion

Screen capture. YouTube.

Killers’ ability to become the second most-watched film on Netflix may present an economic opportunity. The film has an audience, and its newfound popularity suggests Ashton’s pretty privilege is undiminished by scandals, low scores on Rotten Tomatoes, and Father Time. Earlier this year, he starred in Your Place Or Mine, so he is still interested in playing a romantic lead despite his dad’s status and high-flying career as a venture capitalist. A sequel to Killers could happen.

But is there truly a need for a Killers 2? Those who view the original film as unapologetic escapist nonsense would say once was enough. However, even viewers who enjoyed the film might agree that it has squeezed all the proverbial juice from the lemon.

Killers is streaming on Netflix.