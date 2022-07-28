Michael B. Jordan’s upcoming directorial debut Creed III won’t be landing as soon as originally expected. Today it was announced that the movie won’t be hitting theaters until 2023.

According to a report by Variety, Creed III has moved from its originally scheduled arrival date of Nov. 23, 2022, to its new release date of March 3, 2023. No reason was shared for this four-month-long delay.

Now shifted to March 3, the boxing film will have new competition at the box office, facing off against Paramount’s Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves film.

Alongside directing, Creed III will also star Michael B. Jordan again in its leading role as Adonis Creed, the son of the iconic Rocky character Apollo Creed. The sequel will see other cast members return to their roles including Tessa Thompson, and Phylicia Rashad, alongside franchise newcomer Jonathan Majors.

This will be the first Creed or Rocky film without the franchise’s most iconic star Sylvester Stallone appearing. Stallone featured in all eight Rocky movies and the first two Creed films, but will not be back to complete the trilogy.

Details about this film have been kept under wraps so fans will need to hold tight for further news on what they can expect.

Creed III was adapted for the screen by Keenan Coogler and Zach Baylin based on the story written by Ryan Coogler. The original Creed movie was directed by Ryan Coogler and launched back in 2015. The sequel was then directed by Steven Caple Jr.

Fans will now have to sit tight and wait for the film’s new release date of March 3, 2023.