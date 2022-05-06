Critic scores for ‘Doctor Strange 2’ continue to fall as it proves divisive among fans

An abundance of critic reviews for 'Doctor Strange 2' have split fans down the middle.

Even in the mass-market Marvel Cinematic Universe, sequels are thoroughly dissected by critics and often have trouble meeting the success of the original — which is currently the case as reviews for Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness continue to pour in. Even though the superhero sequel initially received an overall solid reaction during early previews, it appears as though the wheels of change are beginning to turn as its original 83% score has now dropped down (as of press time) to 77% on Rotten Tomatoes’ official Tomatometer.

As more reviews continue to pile on and folks are further divided over the MCU’s latest, the film’s overall score has fluctuated over the last few hours. While a plethora of eagle-eyed fans are cheering on the movie’s unpredictable moments and jaw-dropping action sequences, a slew of critics are criticizing its disastrous plot and laughable runtime.

With 241 reviews and counting on Rotten Tomatoes, a variety of film critics and fans are offering sundry opinions on the MCU’s 28th installment. Folks on Reddit are finding positives about the horror-esque sequel.

One user praised Raimi’s direction and the powerful score composed by Danny Elfman.

One passionate user bluntly stated that they loved the movie.

Another pointed out that those that went in with a particular expectation left feeling bleak, while those who went into it blindly were much more satisfied by the end credits.

Other users, like many critics, found concern with the movie’s short runtime as compared to prior MCU’s installments.

As eager movie-goers and critics continue to witness the madness in theaters, we can only expect that reviews will continue to waver in the weeks to come. For now, check out WGTC’s official review of Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, which is available to watch in theaters now.