Crossbones Might Be Returning To The MCU Soon

There’s an oft-used phrase in the comic book industry, which declares that, in a universe teeming with costumed crusaders and larger-than-life villains, no one really dies… save for Uncle Ben and Bruce Wayne’s parents. And even that’s not set in stone.

So when MCU Cosmic relays news of a potential second coming (or should that be third?) for Brock Rumlow in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (last seen in Avengers: Endgame), we’re inclined to stand up and take notice.

On this week’s edition of MCU CosmicCast, Jeremy Conrad hinted that Marvel Studios is openly discussing the possibility of Frank Grillo reprising the role of Crossbones in the not-so-distant future. Conrad goes on to stipulate that said return may well align with the release of Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, given the sequel’s promise of alternate realities. It would certainly pave the way for Crossbones to face off against Sam Wilson’s newfangled Captain America or, alternatively, allow Brock Rumlow to enroll in the Thunderbolts.

The Thunderbolts have long been rumored for an appearance in the MCU, of course. Formed under the beady eyes of General Thaddeus “Thunderbolt” Ross, Marvel’s ragtag crew of misfits are essentially another Suicide Squad, so it’ll be interesting to see how the Powers That Be over at Marvel HQ build a film – or Disney+ series! – around a group of anti-heroes.

Besides, one peek into the MCU archives will tell you that Marvel has a colorful collection of forgotten characters, such as Justin Hammer (Sam Rockwell), Ghost (Hannah John-Kamen) and Zemo (Daniel Bruhl), the latter of whom will be appearing in The Falcon and the Winter Soldier series later this year.

Yes, the Marvel Universe is expanding in nine different directions, though only time will tell whether Frank Grillo will get another shot at his Crossbones role.