Daisy Ridley Reportedly Eyed For Female Lead Of Sherlock Holmes 3

Robert Downey Jr. and Jude Law are finally set to return as Holmes and Watson for the third time. Fans have been waiting eight years and counting for another outing in the franchise, but Sherlock Holmes 3 is at last about to enter production. And now, ahead of work beginning on the project, directed by Dexter Fletcher, We Got This Covered has received some new intel about the threequel that gives us a feel for what we can expect in the film.

To begin with, we’ve learned who the female lead of the movie will be. Our intel points to the character going by – at least, at the moment, things could change during shooting – the name Sidney. She’s described as a crime beat reporter for the San Francisco Herald, though the twist is that she’s actually an undercover agent for the US Marshals. The character is said to be 29 years old and is intelligent and tough yet also sparky.

What’s more, our sources – the same ones who said Marvel will be rebooting the Inhumans and that Ewan McGregor was returning for an Obi-Wan TV show, both of which we now know to be true – have told us that Daisy Ridley’s one actress on the studio’s wishlist. If she proves unavailable, though, then WB will apparently consider actresses of a similar type.

Interestingly, Ridley isn’t the only veteran of Star Wars to be under consideration for SH3. We’ve previously revealed that Oscar Isaac is being eyed for the role of the main antagonist, Senator Cornelius Guest, a corrupt all-American man of industry.

As you can tell from these character descriptions, SH3 will see the Great Detective and the Good Doctor swap Victorian London for the Old West, which should give this installment in the series a very different flavor. If Ridley did land the gig, she’d follow in the footsteps of previous leading ladies, Rachel McAdams (Irene Adler, 2009’s Sherlock Holmes) and Noomi Rapace (Madame Simza, 2011’s Sherlock Holmes: A Game of Shadows). At this time, though, we can’t confirm if she’s been formally contacted yet. All we know is that the studio is eyeing her and/or actresses of her type.

Sherlock Holmes 3 is thought to be entering production in January ahead of its release in late 2021, so hopefully we’ll start to get some casting announcements soon.