Oscar Isaac Reportedly Being Eyed For Sherlock Holmes 3 Villain

What’s a detective without a criminal to catch? The Sherlock Holmes franchise has so far reimagined the works of Sir Arthur Conan Doyle as modern blockbusters with aplomb, pulling from ideas in the books to give Robert Downey Jr.’s genius sleuth a couple of great villains to battle. And it looks like the upcoming Sherlock Holmes 3 is going to follow suit.

Earlier this year, work finally began on the third entry in the series, with Rocketman‘s Dexter Fletcher announced to be taking over directorial duties from Guy Ritchie, who helmed the first two. Now, as production nears its start date, which has previously been rumored to be this January, We Got This Covered has received some information on who the antagonist of the threequel will be, and who could play them.

According to our sources – the same ones who told us Marvel was planning a She-Hulk show back in April, and that Robert Pattinson had clinched the role of Batman – Holmes and Dr. Watson will travel to the United States in the threequel and face off against Senator Cornelius Guest, a corrupt man of industry who wants to get his hands on the nation’s supply of gold. We’ve heard that Oscar Isaac is the top choice for the role, too, with the studio “definitely interested” in him. It’s unclear if he’s been formally contacted yet, but if the Star Wars actor proves to be unavailable, Warner Bros. will cast their net a little wider and look at similar actors.

Awesome New Art Brings Together Your Favorite Sherlock Holmes Actors 1 of 2

Click to skip

MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

A versatile performer like Isaac would certainly be a good fit to follow on from the franchise’s previous villains, though. Fans will remember that the 2009 movie featured Mark Strong’s nefarious Lord Blackwood, while 2011’s Sherlock Holmes: A Game of Shadows starred Holmes’ nemesis, Professor Moriarty (Jared Harris). As for SH3, Guest may turn out to be a placeholder/code name used for production, but that’s certainly what the character is being called at the moment.

In any case, we know that Sherlock Holmes 3 is expected to have a Wild West flavor and has previously been scheduled to release on December 22nd, 2021. Seeing as this was recently reassigned to Black Adam, though, we’d expect a new date to be announced soon.