Daisy Ridley Skewers Ted Cruz Over His Gina Carano Defense

Gina Carano being fired by Disney had been coming for a long time. This didn’t stop the usual conservative talking heads from praising someone being sacked for saying dumb things online after her employer repeatedly told her to knock it off as the latest example of cancel culture, though.

One of them was US Senator Ted Cruz, who crawled out of his hole to opine that:

“Texan Gina Carano broke barriers in the Star Wars universe: not a princess, not a victim, not some emotionally tortured Jedi. She played a woman who kicked ass & who girls looked up to. She was instrumental in making Star Wars fun again. Of course, Disney canceled her.”

Many took Cruz’s comment about an “emotionally tortured Jedi” as a none-too-subtle reference to Daisy Ridley’s Rey (though the emotionally tortured character in the Sequel Trilogy was clearly Adam Driver’s Kylo Ren). Ridley was asked about Cruz’s statement in an interview with Yahoo Entertainment, where she replied that she hadn’t previously heard it but said:

“I did not know, and I am very happy to be an emotionally tortured Jedi who doesn’t leave their state when it’s having a terrible time.”

Zing.

Ridley is, of course, referring to Cruz’s recent behavior when Texas suffered a catastrophic deep freeze and consequent loss of power. While the people of Texas were shivering in the dark, Cruz decided it’d be a great time to hop on a flight to Cancun to lounge around in the sun and sip on a cocktail. It’s safe to say this was not received well, with the Senator quickly returning with his tail between his legs. After trying to pin the blame on his teenage daughters (classy move Ted!), he eventually accepted responsibility and apologized.

You can next catch Ridley alongside Tom Holland in the long-delayed sci-fi adventure movie Chaos Walking, which will be released theatrically on March 5th and likely be available on VOD soon afterwards. Meanwhile, Gina Carano is busy making an action movie intended to fight against “leftist causes” with Ben Shapiro and Ted Cruz is busy doing whatever Ted Cruz does. I don’t know what that is and frankly, I don’t want to know.