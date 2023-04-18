Daisy Ridley’s Star Wars return has reopened old wounds about a family name

As if the Star Wars sequels didn’t get sidetracked enough in giving Rey, Daisy Ridley’s heroic Jedi, a background — The Last Jedi kept her past an insignificant aspect of her life, she was essentially a nobody. Many took it as an optimistic sign – the idea of a ‘nobody’ being strong with the Force and possessing the ability to carry on the ways of the Jedi. But, after the film’s hostile audience reception, Disney salvaged an old subplot and reinstated Rey as a figure of historical value to the lore. She was Rey Palpatine, granddaughter of Emperor Palpatine , aka Darth Sidious . Following that revelation, The Rise of Skywalker saw Rey navigating the horrors of her ancestral powers and overcoming the fear of becoming a Sith in the future.

The idea, since it was rushed, could have worked better too. Now that Daisy Ridley is returning to Star Wars, a ridiculous notion has ignited a Twitter debate, reopening old wounds concerning that subplot in The Rise of Skywalker.

The debate began with a fan notion that what if Rey took the name ‘Palpatine’ instead of ‘Skywalker’ at the end of the final sequel?

I genuinely, sincerely don't hate Rey, I just rather she took the name of Palpatine and made good from it. Daisy Ridley definitely doesn't deserve hate as she is a babe and a likeable person. #WeLoveRey pic.twitter.com/Gcrs6npD64 — Darth Thunder ⚡ (@XDarthThunderX) April 16, 2023

Of course, the idea, though brought up with a sense of intrigue, prompted a series of replies that rejected and ridiculed the idea.

Sure, I, too, would be burning my identity proofs just to get rid of a name who single-handedly orchestrated the murder of the whole Jedi Order in a manipulative war and didn’t even spare the younglings.

listen, man.. i get what you're trying to say but if Sheev Genocide Palpatine was my grandpa somehow I'd be sure as hell change my name!! LEGALLY with the documents and all that😭😭 https://t.co/COCu6vRw1A — fe EZRA HOMECOMING (@johnsonsbane) April 17, 2023

And after all, she was trained by not one, but two Skywalkers, who essentially laid down their lives to save her and help her understand how Palpatine’s name didn’t affect her relationship with the Force.

Why should she be obligated to carry around the Palpatine name like a ball and chain when the Skywalkers were more of a family to her than Sheev ever was?



“The belonging you seek is not behind you, it is ahead!”



Rey adopting the Skywalker name represents her belonging. https://t.co/5bxeYwjyix — ForceWave 💛❤️💙 (@forcewave1139) April 16, 2023

Another user furiously explained how there is no sense in redeeming the ‘Palpatine’ name.

Why the fuck are all of u dumbasses so interested in redeeming the name "palpatine"?? what would even be the message https://t.co/vRzrhLIPGO — Punished Star Wars Fan (@PunishedJake2) April 17, 2023

Rey could never have furthered the Jedi cause with the name Palpatine. Luke and Leia trained her, and the end sequence reflects on her carrying forward her masters’ legacy.

And hasn’t a Star Wars film already been centered around redeeming a Sith name? Oh. Wait.

Or just have a Star Wars lead who isn’t related to anyone important for once. The I Am Your Father twist popularised the whole ‘villain revealed to be the hero’s relative’ trope so it’s lazy as hell for them to do the exact same thing with Rey when that trope’s already overdone — Qays Moses Nsanja (@PRQDUCTIONS) April 17, 2023

Plus, she wasn’t entirely Palpatine. The movie’s novelization revealed that Rey’s father was a non-identical clone of Sidious. Hence, she could have been carrying much more genetic material than just that of the Emperor.

She was daughter of a strandcast though. That's what confuses me, not only was she never a palpatine, if you're counting clone material, she is also a Skywalker, a grogu and what ever else they mixed in — Frank (@Sabredruid) April 17, 2023

Moreover, even if we don’t consider this notion, Rey’s first family was the Resistance. She grew up on Jakku as a scavenger with nothing to her name. To later take the name Skywalker honors both the original trilogy’s legacy and her arc, which transitioned her from a nobody to a Jedi.

If The Rise of Skywalker is about Rey finding herself, then carrying on the name, Palpatine, goes against that idea. In fact, her being called Rey Skywalker cements her as a true Jedi, taking the best from her masters and carrying forward their legacy. She even uses her quarterstaff and a piece of her hand clothing to form her new lightsaber’s holding, which further connects her to her true roots of being a salvager on a distant planet in the galaxy.