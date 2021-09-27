Daniel Craig Reveals He Broke Dave Bautista’s Nose Shooting Spectre

Dave Bautista may come across as a nice guy in interviews and maybe even a touch on the shy side, but you still wouldn’t want to piss him off. After all, not only is he a huge dude, but he’s also a former bouncer, bodybuilder, professional wrestler, and purple belt in Brazilian jiu-jitsu who battered a man into submission to win his one and only MMA fight by first-round TKO back in 2012.

Spare a thought for poor Daniel Craig then, who must have had to change his pants when he accidentally broke his co-star’s nose when filming a fight sequence for James Bond blockbuster Spectre. Bautista didn’t have a whole lot to do other than look menacing and gouge some guy’s eyeballs out with his metallic fingernails as Mr. Hinx, but his scrap with 007 on a train was still a highlight of the film.

During a recent appearance on The Graham Norton Show, Craig admitted that he feared for his life when he realized what he’d done, as you can read below.

“Like I said, he’s a big guy, professional wrestler, you really wouldn’t mess with him. And I threw this punch, I hit him on the nose and I heard this crack. And I went ‘Oh God no!’ and ran away, because I thought he was going to come after me. He was so sweet.”

Luckily for the leading man, Bautista took everything in his stride being a complete professional, which must have been a relief for the outgoing James Bond.

Daniel Craig even revealed that his opposite number simply reset his nose on the spot and carried on with the next take, making him feel a little embarrassed after his own injury halted production on Spectre for a number of weeks.