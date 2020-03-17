Daniel Radcliffe Explains Why He Began Heavily Drinking After Harry Potter

It’s hard to predict what an actor will do when they wrap up playing an iconic role that has taken up years of their career.

However, for the man who played one of the biggest roles of all time, Daniel Radcliffe, who portrayed Harry Potter on screen for an entire decade, it was a rough exit from the Wizarding World. Speaking to the UK Independent, Radcliffe talked about how he began drinking heavily after his run as The Boy Who Lived came to a close in 2011, explaining that it was his way of dealing with things at the time.

“[My] way of dealing with that [was] just to drink more or get more drunk, so I did a lot of that for a few years. … A lot of drinking that happened towards the end of Potter and for a little bit after it finished, it was panic, a little bit not knowing what to do next – not being comfortable enough in who I was to remain sober.”

Harry Potter is personally one of my favorite franchises of all time. In fact, I put it right up there with Star Wars. So, it’s definitely sad to hear that Radcliffe went down this road when his stint as everyone’s favorite boy wizard came to its emotional close. With that being said, he seems to be doing well for himself these days with recent releases of films such as Guns Akimbo and Escape from Pretoria. He also stars in and produces the TBS series Miracle Workers, and has found much acclaim since playing Potter.

Aside from all that, there’s also the chance that Radcliffe’s days as Harry Potter might not be over after all. As we’ve reported in the past, Warner Bros. is working on what would be a sequel to the first eight films, which will carry over aspects from the controversial Cursed Child stage play. That’s expected to arrive after the current Fantastic Beasts series of movies come to their conclusion. And once we hear more about any potential return to the Wizarding World for Daniel Radcliffe, we’ll be sure to let you know.