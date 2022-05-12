Michael Waldron gives fans an inside look at one of the most iconic scenes to come out of a Marvel film in years. Composer Danny Elfman played a big part in creating “a fight that would feel worthy of two Doctor Stranges fighting one another.”

In Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, Doctor Strange has an incredible battle against, well — himself, and it is music to the audiences’ ears. The fight scene is filled with musical notes, high and low tempos, and a crescendo worthy of a round of applause itself — Strange battling against himself is something fans will always keep with them.

Collider asked Waldron was if he worked with Elfman on the musical note battle scene and how it all came about; Waldron had this to say:

“We did, yes. We wanted a fight that would feel worthy of two Doctor Stranges fighting one another. We talked about Doctor Strange and Thanos’ magic fight in Infinity War, and it needed to be something that felt that cool. And so, that idea for that music note fight came from Doug Lefler, who’s one of Sam’s longtime collaborators and storyboard artists. He was the storyboard artist on the first three Spider-Man movies. It was his idea, and then he collaborated with Danny and Janek Sirrs, our VFX supervisor. It was a real team effort to make that thing cool. I had nothing to do with that. It was all those guys making it amazing.”

The team effort absolutely played off. As audiences left the theater — it was the scene they were talking about; it was the scene they were waiting to ask friends about once they’d seen it.

You can see Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness in theaters now.