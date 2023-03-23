‘Daredevil: Born Again’ fans would forgive everything if it resurrected this one integral element from the Netflix series

Daredevil: Born Again has a lot riding on it, but unfortunately it’s already dropped the ball on living up to the fans’ expectations even just a couple of weeks into its production. With key members of the Netflix series being left out in the cold and another major character getting recast, worry is building that the Disney Plus series is less of a revival and more of a straight-up reboot that just happens to bring back Charlie Cox’s Matt Murdock.

Marvel Studios needs to assure the fandom, then, that Born Again will be the same Daredevil they know and love. And one brilliant way to do this would be to make this clear from the very beginning of the first episode. Yes, not for the first time, DD diehards are desperately hoping that Marvel brings back the legendary opening titles sequence from the Netflix show, including that epic theme from composers Jon Paesano and Braden Kimball.

I know that it's highly unlikely for this to happen, but I'm hoping that Marvel Studios would use this intro again for Daredevil: Born Again. 🥲 pic.twitter.com/vs2uibbqUH — Josh-Parker (@WebHeaded_Josh) March 22, 2023

That theme, with its thumping heartbeat-like rhythm, is as intrinsically linked to the character as, say, Alan Silvestri’s Avengers theme is to Earth’s Mightiest Heroes. So for Born Again to dump it in favor of a new theme, no matter how good that music happened to be, would be a major mistake that would seriously indicate to fans that Marvel doesn’t care about what came before and what worked about the Netflix series.

Resurrecting the opening titles, though, would act as a welcome sign that Marvel is aware that Netflix got a lot right with the original Daredevil run and isn’t going to mess with a winning formula too much. The tweeter above seems to think it “highly unlikely” that we will be getting this theme back, but who knows. Once upon a time, we never thought a return for Cox as Matt Murdock was on the cards, and here we are. Daredevil: Born Again will offer up its secrets once it eventually streams in early 2024.