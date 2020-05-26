Daredevil Movie Will Reportedly Feature A Surprising Avenger

As the biggest and most popular brand in the entire industry, Marvel Studios don’t exactly spare any expense when it comes to their movies and TV shows. Ant-Man is their least expensive big screen project at a relatively thrifty $110 million, while the back-to-back shoot of Avengers: Infinity War and Endgame is reported to have set them back an eye-watering $700 million.

Even the upcoming Disney Plus shows are rumored to have budgets that could be as high as $25 million per episode, and it certainly looks as though the studio have no interest in making anything on a smaller scale. Everything that falls under the MCU banner apparently has to be massive in scope and feature the highest of stakes, and it appears that the upcoming Daredevil reboot will be no different.

Matt Murdock may be a blind lawyer by day who moonlights as the vigilante protector of Hell’s Kitchen during his downtime, but he doesn’t instantly seem like the sort of character that would become the subject of a mega-budget blockbuster with fantastical trappings. However, we’ve now heard from our sources – the same ones who told us Ahsoka Tano will appear in The Mandalorian season 2 and Disney is developing a third National Treasure film, both of which were correct – that the MCU’s Daredevil film is currently being planned as something epic, and Doctor Strange will be involved to further the movie’s cosmic angle.

According to our intel, the Sorcerer Supreme is set to drop by for a cameo to explain to his fellow New York resident how his adversaries in The Hand appear to have the ability to resurrect the dead, and will offer his expertise to assist a character who traditionally isn’t particularly well-versed in the mystical or supernatural.

Of course, Daredevil usually tends to operate in a single neighborhood, which would seemingly make him the ideal candidate for a lower-budget effort with a focus on realism. However, it appears that everything must fall into the MCU’s established formula now and the Man Without Fear looks set to become the star of a $150 million-$200 million effort whenever the reboot gets the official go-ahead.