Daredevil Star Vincent D’Onofrio Reportedly In Talks To Return As Kingpin

As of December 2020, the rights to Daredevil returned to Marvel Studios following Netflix cancelling the Hornhead’s TV series two years prior. The ball is now in Kevin Feige’s court when it comes to reintroducing Matt Murdock and his assembled supporting cast back into the MCU, then, although he’s officially keeping quiet on whether that’s happening right now. The widespread feeling is, however, that the characters of Daredevil will return, and probably sooner rather than later.

That includes the hero’s archenemy, too, as We Got This Covered has heard from our sources – the same ones who told us that War Machine was getting his own Disney Plus series and that a She-Hulk show was happening, both of which were correct – that Vincent D’Onofrio is currently in talks to reprise his role as Wilson Fisk AKA Kingpin in the MCU.

We don’t know exactly what form this comeback would take, but we’re being told that the actor has begun early talks to don the white suit again as the master villain. Of course, D’Onofrio’s powerhouse turn as Fisk across DD seasons 1 and 3 (as well as a guest spot in season 2) was one of the most wholly acclaimed parts of the show, so it’s no surprise that he’s being invited back.

We’ve always known that the actor hadn’t put the series behind him, either, as he’s been consistently dedicated to keeping the Daredevil flame alive on social media, acting as a big proponent of the fan-led #SaveDaredevil campaign. In some cases, it could be hard to coax back some of the Netflix stars as they may’ve moved on from their old roles, but it doesn’t seem like this’ll be a problem with D’Onofrio.

