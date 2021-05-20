The Dark Knight Watches Over Gotham In New Batman Promo Image

A recent batch of promo images have revealed the best look yet at Robert Pattinson in The Batman, while a closeup of Paul Dano’s mysterious Riddler has already generated plenty of theorizing and speculation among those well-versed in the Gotham City mythology.

The Caped Crusader has been the subject of innumerable updates and reinventions over the decades since making his first comic book appearance in 1939, but there are a few elements that never change. There’s got to be gadgets, the Batcave is a must, as is the presence of trusted butler and confidant Alfred Pennyworth, not to mention a badass set of wheels.

Every new live-action reinterpretation of the Dark Knight tends to place a lot of focus on its Batmobile, from the sleek design of the Tim Burton era to Christopher Nolan’s massive Tumbler, and that’s a trend that seems set to continue. A new promotional image from Matt Reeves’ upcoming reboot has surfaced this week and while it offers another glimpse at Pattinson brooding ominously, as you can see below, it’s the Batmobile that takes center stage.

The Batman picks up with Gotham’s resident nocturnal vigilante on his second year of cleaning up the streets, so he’s still figuring out the best way to combat the various threats he’ll face, which include Zoe Kravitz’s Selina Kyle, Colin Farrell’s Oswald Cobblepot and Dano’s aforementioned Edward Nashton.

In this case, the Batmobile looks more like a souped-up performance car than a vehicle solely and specifically designed for crimefighting, but as the first installment of what’s no doubt planned to be a long-running franchise, we might even be seeing an updated version before the credits roll as The Batman sets its title hero up for bigger and better things to come in the future.