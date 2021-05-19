Home / movies

The Batman Fans Freaking Out Over Riddler’s Chilling New Look

By 17 mins ago
The Batman fans finally got some new material from the upcoming movie today, albeit from an unexpected source. Pages from the film’s 2022 calendar have leaked online, revealing our best looks yet at Robert Pattinson’s Batsuit, the Batmobile, Selina Kyle’s motorcycle and, most exciting of all, Paul Dano in his Riddler outfit.

As we glimpsed in the trailer, this version of the Prince of Puzzles will be very different from any take on the villain we’ve seen before and you can check out the calendar in question below:

The Batman Leaked Calendar
In place of his snappy green suit, bowler hat and question mark cane, Dano’s Riddler sports a bulky overcoat with a grey face mask and a metal strip covering his mouth. The only nod to his traditional look are the glasses he wears on top of his mask. Though The Batman trailer released last summer told us to expect this character design, the leak has sent social media into a widespread debate about it.

Some fans are up for this reinvention of the Riddler and others are not, while a lot of folks are appreciating how director Matt Reeves is clearly heavily inspired by the Zodiac Killer with his interpretation of Edward Nygma – or Edward Nash, as he’ll be known in The Batman.

Others are slightly more on the fence, but respect that we’ve already had a lot of classic Riddlers on screen in the past.

Meanwhile, some really don’t care for it, calling the look at “bad Doctor Doom cosplay.”

For those that don’t like it, remember, The Batman is set in the Dark Knight’s early days, so Riddler’s got time to change.

Don’t get mad. Just be patient.

It’s not like we’ve never had worse supervillain designs.

DC fans should know by now to wait until we get to see the movie in action before judging it. The Riddler’s redesign is a bold one, for sure, but it seems to be a perfect fit for the tone of Reeves’ universe. In any case, we’ll find out if it was the right decision when The Batman swoops into theaters on March 4th, 2022.

