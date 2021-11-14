Dave Bautista Reacts To His Jason Momoa Buddy Movie Becoming Official

Once you’ve proven yourself in Hollywood, more and more doors begin to open up, and Dave Bautista has now reached the point in his career where he can ignite a bidding war for a buddy comedy that doesn’t even have a script, director or entire pitch put in place.

The former WWE star recently reflected on how landing a role in Denis Villenueve’s Dune vindicated his decision to leave professional wrestling behind, and he’s now capable of launching a project into active development at a major studio based on nothing more than a tweet.

MGM have come out on top to land the Bautista/Jason Momoa actioner, and the Guardians of the Galaxy star reacted to the news on Instagram in typically self-effacing fashion, as you can see below.

Bautista’s initial tweet led to Momoa fully embracing the idea in public, which coincidentally happened right around the time the duo were hitting the press circuit hard for Dune. The hulking pair hit it off years ago and clearly enjoy each other’s company, so the thought of seeing them paired up and bouncing off one another as part of a buddy adventure makes the untitled project an exciting proposition for fans of both the subgenre and the two leads.