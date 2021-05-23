Dave Bautista Reportedly Returning For Army Of The Dead 2

Like any self-respecting zombie movie, Zack Snyder’s Army of the Dead boasts a sprawling and eclectic ensemble cast that numbers into double figures, only for the mismatched crew of thieves and mercenaries to see their numbers slowly whittled down as they execute a daring heist on a Las Vegas casino after the entire city has been walled in and quarantined due to a zombie infestation.

Dave Bautista, Ella Purnell, Omari Hardwick, Theo Rossi, Ana de la Reguera, Matthias Schweighöfer, Nora Amezeder, Garrett Dillahunt, Tig Notaro, Raúl Castillo and Samantha Win all go in, but technically only one of them makes it out. Bautista’s Scott Ward, Purnell’s Kate Ward and Notaro’s sarcastic pilot initially escape, only for a nuclear explosion to cause a helicopter crash just as they’ve completed their mission.

It turns out that Scott was bitten by Alpha zombie Zeus, so Kate is forced to shoot her old man square in the face before he turns into a shuffling member of the undead, while pilot Peters was killed on impact. Of course, Hardwick’s Vanderhoe then emerged from the dirt in the epilogue to discover that he’d been bitten too, which could hint at the possible direction of a sequel, but insider Daniel Richtman is claiming that Bautista will also be back.

There’s no further details given as to how he’ll make his return after having his brain cleaved in two by a bullet, but given that we’re already getting a prequel later this year, it would either need to be flashbacks or bust. Bautista is on board for the animated series, though, but we’ll just need to wait and see if he’s back for what’s looking like an inevitable Army of the Dead sequel.