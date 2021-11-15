Dave Bautista Slams Steve Bannon After Congressional Indictment

Dave Bautista, the man behind Guardians of the Galaxy’s Drax in the MCU and Glossu Rabban in Dune, is once more sharing some hot political takes on social media.

He recently commented on the Kyle Rittenhouse trial, lambasting the judge on the case and going so far as to say “F**ck that kid!” in regards to Rittenhouse himself.

Now, Bautista is sharing some harsh and incredulous words about Steve Bannon to all of his fans. Bannon is currently in the news after turning himself in to the FBI, due to two counts of contempt of Congress after he was indicted by the elected officials there previously. Bannon is a former adviser to former President Donald Trump and was being called in for the investigations behind the January 6 attacks on the US Capitol.

Bautista took issue with a speech Bannon made after his release from custody, insinuating that Bannon was calling for another potential attack of some kind to happen in retaliation.

“So let me get this straight,” Bautista noted. “He’s pissed off because he has to obey the law and his response for having to obey the law is threatening an attack? Is that right?”

While we know that sharing strong political views can have a serious effect on an acting career — just look at ex-Mandalorian star Gina Carano as the ultimate example — it has yet to become an issue for Bautista so far. It will be intriguing to see if this changes in the future.

Currently, Dave Bautista is set to star in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 which is filming now.