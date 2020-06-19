David Arquette Addresses Whether Anyone Else Will Return For Scream 5

About a month ago, we learned that David Arquette had officially signed up to reprise his role as Dewey Riley in Scream 5. Though the project had been announced for a while beforehand, this was the piece of news that really meant something to fans as it confirmed that the new movie in the franchise would be a continuation of the original films by the late, great Wes Craven. Since then, however, we’ve yet to get any further confirmation that other familiar stars will be appearing alongside him.

So, what’s the sitch, Sheriff? Arquette spoke to host Andy Cohen on his Radio Andy podcast recently and was asked whether he’ll be joined by the likes of Neve Campbell and ex-wife Courtney Cox in the fifth entry in the meta-horror saga. Arquette admitted that he doesn’t know if he’s going to be the only original cast member to return at this point or even exactly what his role in the movie will be.

“It’s just me so far, I don’t know. I don’t know if anyone else is gonna do it. I don’t know what my role is. I mean I’m Dewey, again, but we’re really not allowed to talk about anything.”

While Arquette’s response isn’t really what fans would like to hear, it does add up with what we’ve been told before. Thankfully, we know that Campbell is in talks to return as Sidney Prescott, but the actress has said that discussions are still up in the air at present. She seems to be holding out to make sure that directors Matt Bettinelli-Olpin and Tyler Gillett (Ready oy Not) are going to honor Craven’s vision. The actress has said though that the pair sent her a letter which impressed her, so fingers crossed things work out on that front.

As for Cox, fans would hope that she’ll be back as Gale Weathers. Campbell, Arquette and Cox are the only three actors to appear in all four films released so far, so Cox really needs to come back for the fifth, too. Beyond this trio, there’s also Hayden Panettiere‘s Kirby, whose fate was left open-ended in Scream 4. And Matthew Lillard has said he’d love to return as Stu, though that would be tricky seeing as he – one of the original Ghostface killers – died at the end of the first film.

Scream 5 is set to start shooting later this year, but a release date has yet to be assigned.