David Arquette Hopes Neve Campbell Returns For Scream 5

Ghostface is coming back to the big screen, and so are two of the heroes who’ve helped foil every previous attack by the disguised killer. Scream 5 is on the way, with David Arquette and Courteney Cox the only two cast members signed up to date. That’s good news for fans, as the duo have played Dewey Riley and Gale Weathers in every previous movie. What we’re all waiting on, though, is for Neve Campbell to announce she’s returning as Sidney Prescott, too.

In fact, Arquette’s in the same boat as the rest of us. He was the first to board the project back in May, with his ex-wife Cox following suit at the beginning of this month. While speaking with ComicBook.com about his continued connection with the Scream franchise, the actor said he’s hopeful that his co-star Campbell will “join the team” as well and that the movie can finally get going.

“I love playing the character Dewey. It’s had such an important role in my life,” Arquette shared. “As an actor, you try to do films that work, that entertain people, that audiences get a kick out of. You seldom do something for a small audience, to talk to a very niche group. The horror fan base is huge so when you really connect with them, and then it even goes beyond that, it’s a really special thing. When [the directors] approached me, I was in first, and now we’ve got Courteney on board, hopefully Neve will join the team and then we can shoot this thing.”

Scream: Resurrection Photos 1 of 8

Click to skip













MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

Campbell’s been open in the past that she’s in talks to return as Sidney, remarking that she received a letter from directors Matt Bettinelli-Olpin and Tyler Gillett in which they made clear that they wish to respect the late, great Wes Craven’s vision for the Scream saga with their new installment. Nonetheless, we’re still yet to hear the news that Campbell is officially jumping aboard the production. Whether the hold-up is to do with creative differences or contractual issues, we don’t know. Though it’s likely the former, going by the actress’ comments.

It’s previously been announced that filming is due to start this fall in Wilmington, North Carolina. Time is running out, then, so we’ll no doubt hear one way or the other whether Campbell will be in the movie pretty soon.

Tell us, though, would you accept a Scream 5 without Sid? Join the discussion in the comments section below.