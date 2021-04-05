David Ayer Shares Unseen Suicide Squad Concept Art Of Naked Joker

When WarnerMedia Studios CEO Ann Sarnoff emphatically shut down the idea of continuing the SnyderVerse following the success of Zack Snyder’s Justice League, she also made it clear that the Ayer Cut of Suicide Squad wasn’t going to be happening, either. There was a lot of online support behind the idea at one stage, but once the Snyder Cut was given the official green light, the DCEU’s other ensemble-based blockbuster never managed to regain its early momentum or traction.

Ayer himself has been fully supportive of the prospect since the very beginning, though, because anyone with even a passing knowledge of the production knows full well that the movie that hit theaters wasn’t the one he signed on to write and direct. The filmmaker has offered several tantalizing hints as to what his preferred creative vision for the project would be as well, which includes releasing never before seen behind the scenes images, teasing a vastly superior version of Jared Leto’s Joker and lamenting the fact that Deadpool saw the studio turn his dark crime thriller into a comedy.

The End of Watch director has now taken to social media and shared a previously unseen piece of Suicide Squad concept art that features a naked Clown Prince of Crime, answering questions for those who wondered just how heavily tattooed Leto’s Joker really was, and you can check it out below.

Leto’s Jester of Genocide may have made his triumphant return in Justice League, but the tats and grills were nowhere to be found, which is probably for the best. And while the Ayer Cut of Suicide Squad might be dead on the vine, fans are still stoked about James Gunn’s upcoming soft reboot, which is an acceptable compromise.