David Gordon Green Teases Danny McBride Cameo In Halloween Ends

Folks only familiar with his onscreen persona may have been left scratching their heads when boisterous comic actor Danny McBride was first announced to be co-writing and executive producing a Halloween trilogy with longtime friend and regular collaborator David Gordon Green, which was an understandable reaction.

After all, McBride’s appearances in projects including Tropic Thunder, Pineapple Express, This is the End, Eastbound & Down, Vice Principals, The Righteous Gemstones and more hardly gave off the vibe that he was the ideal candidate to reboot one of the most iconic slasher franchises in history as a box office behemoth.

With Halloween Kills now out there for the world to see, Gordon Green is already fielding questions about next year’s closing chapter. When asked in an interview with Collider if he thought McBride’s Kenny Powers could take down Michael Myers, the filmmaker teased an onscreen cameo in Halloween Ends for his cohort.

“No, he would be destroyed. Yeah. Not even close. Although, Danny did this morning, he just read the draft for Halloween Ends and he was working on some stuff and he’s, ‘I think I might need a cameo, I need to fight that motherf*cker.’ It’s fun when he comes to set because everybody’s, ‘When’s he jumping in?’.”

Danny McBride showing up in a Halloween movie sounds like it may stretch suspension of disbelief to breaking point, but he did play a role in Ridley Scott’s Alien: Covenant, so it’s not the craziest thing we’ve ever heard. Maybe he’ll show up as one of Michael’s many victims, with Haddonfield running low on residents after Halloween Kills‘ record-high body count.